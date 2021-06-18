Michael Strahan celebrates incredible news in wake of devastating loss The GMA host has been in mourning

Good Morning America's Michael Strahan had reason to smile on Thursday following when he received some amazing news in the wake of last week's heartbreak.

The TV host and former NFL player lost a dear friend and mentor when his former Giants coach, Jim Fassel, died of a heart attack on 8 June.

But Michael had an announcement which Jim would have been proud of and it was shared on his M by Michael Strahan Instagram.

WATCH: Michael Strahan reveals hilarious hustle daughters use to make money

Alongside an image of the handsome star, the caption read: "Michael Strahan will be the first ever sports entertainment category honoree for the @hwdwalkoffame!!! A well deserved honor! Congratulations @michaelstrahan on this incredible honor. You deserve it all!!!"

His fans couldn't have agreed more and wrote: "Congratulations, so proud of you," and, "so well deserved". Others posted clapping hands emojis and sent their well-wishes.

The honor comes at a difficult time for Michael who was crushed by the loss of Jim.

Michael would have made his coach and his father proud

He paid tribute to him on social media and wrote: "RIP to a man who played a big part in my life, Jim Fassel. Coach, you will be missed. You were not only a great coach but, more importantly, a great man and friend. To Coach Fassel’s family, my condolences and love go out to all of you.

"This news is devastating and hard to comprehend. Always remember life is too short and to make sure you hug and call the people you care about and tell them you love them."

This Father's Day will also be hard for Michael as it will be his first since his beloved dad, Gene, passed away, in September 2020.

Michael will be missing his late dad this Father's Day

At the time, Michael addressed his death at the age of 83 with a statement which read: "The biggest goal in everything I’ve ever done was to make him proud. Knowing that I did that gives me peace but also pushes me to continue because I know he’s watching from above.

"Without him I’m not sure where I’d be but I know I wouldn’t have anything close to the life I have now. Love you Dad and I’m honored to be your son!!"

He added some advice for fans: "Take time to hug your parents, spouse and kids. Let them know how you feel and don’t take it for granted that they automatically know that you love them."

His father would be proud!

