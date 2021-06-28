Carrie Underwood shares sweetest photos of her children during family vacation The country singer is a proud mom of two

Carrie Underwood has been making the most of some quality time with her family. The 38-year-old singer has taken to Instagram to share a series of snapshots from her recent vacation with husband Mike Fisher and their two boys - much to the delight of her 10.3 million followers.

The family spent a week at the Wind River Ranch in Colorado, described as a 'Christian Family Guest Ranch'. And it clear they had a blast – Carrie's photos include pictures of her boys riding horses, trying their hand at archery and petting farm animals.

"What a wonderful week we had @windriverranch!" Carrie, 38, captioned her post. "We rested, made memories and spent time with other families praising God and all that He has made!

"Thanks to the incredible staff for taking such good care of us and to @plattdavid_ and @mikedonehey and @steve_stenstrom for the studying, music and encouragement. It was a week we won't ever forget!"

Carrie and former ice hockey star Mike, 41, share two sons together, Isaiah, six, and two-year-old Jacob. The couple have been happily married since July 2010.

In February, Carrie paid a loving tribute to her firstborn, writing: "Today, we celebrate Isaiah… because today, he is 6 whole years old! Isaiah, you are kind, funny, smart, the best big brother, a lover of cuddles and crafts and you have the biggest heart and the best imagination!

"You love to make people feel good and you especially love to make them laugh! God has given you so many gifts and every day, I thank Him that I get to be your mom! I love you, Monkey! Happy birthday!"

Meanwhile, the star has referred to youngest son Jacob as her "miracle baby" after enduring three miscarriages between 2017 and 2018, prior to his safe arrival.

In celebration of his second birthday in January, Carrie wrote: "Jacob, we longed for you. We prayed for you. We walked a long, hard road in order to one day hold you."

She continued: "Today you are two. You are silly and strong. You love to play and sing and follow your big brother around. You are loved. You are cherished. You are an incredible blessing from God. Happy birthday, sweet boy!"