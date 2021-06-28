Andy Murray makes candid confession about his children following birth of fourth child The tennis ace has been married since April 2015

Andy Murray might be one of Britain's most successful sports stars of all time but when it comes to his proudest moments, family comes first.

The Wimbledon champion shares four children with his wife Kim Sears – Sophia, five, Edie, three, one-year-old son Teddie and a fourth child – another girl – who was born in March. And in a recent interview with This Morning's Alison Hammond, he gave a rare insight into their busy home life.

MORE: Andy Murray's private Surrey mansion to raise four children – see inside

Loading the player...

WATCH: Andy Murray and his wife play tennis against each other

"Seeing the kids sitting at the table, behaving and eating their food and going to bed at the right time, those sort of things make me proud," the star admitted, as per The Mirror.

READ: Andy Murray’s £1.8million wedding purchase will blow your mind

MORE: Andy Murray and his family celebrate sweet milestone – fans react

Andy, 34, further revealed that five-year-old Sophia is already showing an interest in sports. "My eldest daughter plays tennis once a week and if she wanted to I'd be happy – but at their ages, it's important to be doing stuff with their friends."

Andy and Kim are now the proud parents to four children

In a recent interview with The Times, Andy was asked when he and Kim would be having any more children. "My wife wanted four. I was fine with three; she always wanted a big family. But it's all done now, so…"

When asked to clarify whether that meant "no more children", the sports star replied: "Exactly."

READ: Andy Murray reveals what kind of father he is as he rules out more children with wife Kim

MORE: Andy Murray breaks down in tears after emotional achievement

Andy – who described himself as a "soft" father - further spoke about his experience of homeschooling. "My five-year-old is already putting me in difficult positions. I'm getting a lot of, 'Why, Daddy?' Why this, why that," divulged Andy.

The couple were married in Dunblane in April 2015

Quizzed about other interests during lockdown, Andy shared: "I actually learnt more about what I couldn't do. I'm a terrible cook. Because I don't know what I'm doing, I will follow a recipe to the letter. But it's never right. And I don't know how to fix those problems."

Andy and Kim – daughter of tennis coach Nigel Sears – started dating in 2005 and in November 2014 they announced their engagement. The sweet couple were married at Dunblane Cathedral in April the following year and they now live with their children in Oxshott, Surrey.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.