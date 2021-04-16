We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Carrie Underwood knows a thing or two about fitness so it's no wonder she looks as amazing as she does.

The singer floored her fans this week when she shared an incredible selfie from her high-tech home gym, displaying her chiselled abs in the process.

Carrie appeared to have just completed a gruelling workout using her Fit52 fitness app – but her gym looks like it has everything she needs to work all her muscles.

Posing makeup-free with her hair in pigtails and wearing a light blue crop top and matching leggings, Carrie was surrounded by weight machines, full-length mirrors and plenty of space.

Writing underneath the photo, she said: "Happy Monday!!!! Hope you all have an amazing week!" Captioning the photo, she added: "Starting the week off right with a @fit52 workout! Who’s with me? #MondayMotivation."

Her fans were quick to react to her toned figure, with one commenting: "Those abs!" A second said: "Looking good!" A third added: "Gorgeous as always! Love you, Carrie," and a fourth wrote: "You look amazing!"

Carrie has her own fitness app and book

Last year, Carrie created her fitness app, Fit52, with her personal trainer Eve Overland. The app is "a fresh and balanced approach to wellness, that follows her knowledgeable and fun fitness routine," according to a press release.

Ahead of the app's release, Carrie – along with Eve and her nutritionist, Cara Clark – published an accompanying book, Find Your Path: Honor Your Body, Fuel Your Soul, and Get Strong with Fit52Life.

Carrie admitted that she created her book and fitness app to help cope with other people's opinions of her. "I shouldn’t care what people think about me," she told Women's Health magazine, after recounting body-shaming she received on message boards in her American Idol days.

"I was tired, and I kept buying bigger clothes. I knew I could be better for myself, and I let my haters be my motivators."

