Katie Holmes shares exciting news ahead of summer with daughter Suri The star is over the moon

Katie Holmes couldn’t contain her joy with some major news which comes ahead of her summer with daughter Suri Cruise.

The actress and mum-of-one took to Instagram to share the reveal along with a sneak peek at an article which made the announcement.

Katie said she was so "excited" to update her fans with the news that she has launched her new production label, Lafayette Pictures.

The Deadline article said she will partner up with Jordan Yale Levine, Jordan Beckerman and Jesse Korman of Yale Productions.

Her team is currently prepping Katie’s third movie, Rare Objects, and also working on the TV series, The Watergate Girls, in which she will also star.

"I am very excited to embark on this journey, working to bring authentic characters and stories to the screen," the star said.

Katie said she was so excited about the news

The news comes as she prepares to spend the summer break with her teenage daughter, Suri, who is now 15.

Katie lives with her only child in New York and Suri is said to be estranged from her dad, Tom Cruise.

The mother-daughter duo recently celebrated Mother’s Day together and Katie shared the sweetest photo of her only child.

Katie shared a sweet post with Suri for Mother's Day

The never-before-seen black-and-white picture was taken when Suri was just a baby and showed Katie tenderly kissing her cheek as Suri looked straight down the camera.

"I am so grateful to be a mom to the sweetest daughter," Katie, 42, wrote. "Happy Mother's Day to all of the moms!!!" along with a series of love heart emojis.

She was quickly inundated with messages from her fans and famous friends, wishing her a happy Mother's Day and posting hearts in the comments section.

