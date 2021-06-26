John Travolta's controversial video of his son divides fans The star is raising his two children after the death of their mother

John Travolta had a proud dad moment on Friday and couldn't wait to share it with his fans, but many were left unhappy with his chosen activity.

The Hollywood star took to Instagram with footage of his young son, Benjamin, fishing for tuna.

The ten-year-old was delighted as he held up his enormous catch before dropping it on deck.

WATCH: John Travolta's son catches a huge tuna in rare video

"This is the biggest tuna my son Ben has ever caught," John wrote. "From this afternoon in Miami, FL."

While many of his fans congratulated Benjamin on his prized fish there were a lot of his social media followers who felt the sport was cruel.

"I feel sorry for the fish," wrote one, while another added: "The fish's last moments captured here too," and many more pleaded with John to teach Benjamin catch and release.

John recently celebrated his first Father's Day since his wife's death

There were also plenty of people who praised John for spending some father-son time with his boy,

It's been a difficult year for the star, who is raising Benjamin and his sister Ella, single-handily after their mother, Kelly Preston, passed away last year.

He recently celebrated his first Father's Day since her death in July last year and Ella shared a sweet message for her father alongside a rare family photo.

John's wife died from cancer in July 2020

She wrote: "Daddy, You make parenting look so easy, though it not always is. You make everyday better than the one before it. You bring joy to us when we are down. You are our best friend and we love you to the moon and back around.

"I hope to be even half as good of a parent as you someday. Happy Father's Day to this incredible man and to all of the amazing Dads out there."

