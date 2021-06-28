Peter Andre transforms garden for daughter Princess' 14th birthday and the result is incredible Princess will turn 14 on Tuesday

Peter Andre has gone all out to mark his daughter Princess' 14th birthday – which falls on Tuesday. The singer has transformed his garden by erecting a huge teepee complete with several beds, blush balloons and a luxe picnic area.

"My daughter's 14th birthday (it's not until Tuesday) was underway with her friends. She's so happy. More coming… watch this space. @officialprincess_andre. Thanks @hurrahparties for setting it up without her seeing it. Top job. Also @pop.Surrey thanks guys. Also @lazeegraze for arranging the 'princess picnic'. Also @ellesbellsbakes Photo by @dr_emily_official," the proud dad-of-four captioned the two pictures, which showed off both the teeppee and picnic area.

Fans of the star were impressed with the birthday celebrations, with one commenting: "Beautiful, she is a lucky young lady x."

A second added: "Hope she enjoyed it!!! Can't wait for the video."

Peter shared two incredible pictures of the setup

Others, however, wondered why Peter had tagged his daughter in the post if the birthday party was a "secret". Explaining the situation to fans, he wrote: "Good question. Basically she has already had her party as it's a weekend but her actual birthday isn't until Tuesday. That's when she gets her presents etc."

Princess' birthday comes just weeks after Peter faced backlash over a video that he shared featuring his daughter with Katie Price.

A better look at Peter's transformed garden

The video in question saw Princess sobbing as she was told she would be able to join dolphins in the water during a family holiday in Portugal. The excited teenager further admitted that swimming with dolphins was on her "bucket list". But her dad later removed the video and has since changed his perspective on the experience.

In a video posted after deleting it, the 48-year-old explained that the People of the Ethical Treatment of Animals - or PETA – had sent him a letter in which they educated him on 'Swim with Dolphins' programmes. He later admitted: "Reading through I've said, 'Right that's it I’m going to take the video down'. Which I'm doing now. We are going to re-edit the video. We are going to put a brand new thumbnail up. People can see the video without seeing any dolphins in captivity."