Al Roker's wife Deborah Roberts looks like a movie star in phenomenal swimsuit photo

Al Roker's wife Deborah Roberts looked incredible in a stylish swimsuit photo posted on social media over the weekend.

The 60-year-old took to Instagram to share a gorgeous picture of herself modelling a black swimsuit and statement striped wide-rim hat as she posed in the lake.

The mother-of-two accessorised her look with a pair of oversized shades.

In the caption, Deborah wrote: "To jump…or not to jump… that first lake plunge of summer. It’s too cold! Maybe mid July! #summervibes."

Deborah's swimsuit shot had fans marvelling at how youthful she continued to look

Fans were quick to comment on the picture, with one writing: "One water goddess! This hat, this suit, the beautiful woman wearing it!" while another wrote: "Looking like a swimsuit model - in college!!" A third added: "You look like a movie star!"

It's been an incredibly exciting time for Deborah, who was recognised for her journalism skills, alongside Michael Strahan, last week.

The duo were awarded the prestigious Peabody Award along with their ABC News team for their in-depth reporting on the Breonna Taylor story. Deborah shared a heartfelt post following the news, which was accompanied by a picture of herself and Michael embracing.

"I couldn’t be prouder to share this news!" Deborah wrote. "@michaelstrahan and I have been awarded a @peabodyawards along with our uber talented @abc2020 team for in-depth reporting on the Breonna Taylor story."

She continued: "We reported in conjunction with the Louisville @courierjournal on how this police sting went tragically wrong and left the 26-year old woman dead.

The duo's Peabody Award came as recognition for their work on the Breonna Taylor story

"We conducted interviews and revealed details that you may not have known about this story.

"We are honored to be recognized for our reporting for @abcnews. Thanks to all who continue to support journalism and our efforts to shine a light on the truth."

Michael himself was quick to comment and wrote: "Congratulations Deb! No one deserves it more than you and the team!" and she responded: "@michaelstrahan as you said. Team work makes dream work!"

