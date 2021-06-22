Al Roker celebrates special news and fans flock to congratulate him The Today show star was delighted

Al Roker has marked many milestones during his career as the Today show weatherman but his achievements never get old, and on Monday he had fans falling over themselves to congratulate him after he pulled off a record-breaking stunt.

The star launched Rokerthon's Summer Weather Relay and earned a place in the Guinness World Records... yet again!

Al and 50 other members of NBC gathered coast to coast to share the weather forecast non-stop for four hours.

They set a record for the most people in an online weather report relay as 63 people joined in. The dedicated group had to beat the previous record of 50 - and they well and truly smashed it.

Al shared the news on Instagram along with a photo of some of the crew behind the scenes and wrote: "The crew that made #rokerthon #5 possible at #longbranchnj Plus everyone in our control room at 30 Rock and a shout out to the nice folks at @mcloones_pierhouse."

His fans loved his efforts and said: "Mr. Roker is such a great guy," and, "congratulations Team Roker." Others watched the relay and added: "It was such a fun morning," and, "way to go!"

Al was overjoyed to learn they had beaten the previous record

Al has earned numerous Guinness World Record titles during Rokerthon over the years.

He broke records with a 34-hour weather report and also by completing a cross-country trip to all 50 states in the US in one week.

Al has had plenty to celebrate recently as his daughter, Leila, graduated from university and his other daughter, Courtney, married the love of her life, Wesley Laga.

Al recently celebrated his daugher's wedding

The couple said "I do" at the Ashford Estate in New Jersey where Al walked Courtney down the aisle.

The proud father-of-three previously opened up about his son-in-law and said: "They're terrific together, so this is an easy one. If the other two meet folks that are just as nice as Wes with families that are just as nice, then I am a blessed man."

