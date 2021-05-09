Al Roker shares emotional family post on bittersweet day: 'You are missed' The Today show star is married to wife Deborah Roberts

Al Roker has shared a heartfelt tribute on social media on Sunday to remember his beloved late mother Isabel Roker.

The Today show star marked Mother's Day with a series of family photos featuring his mom in a poignant post.

The father-of-three wrote alongside the photos: "A very happy Mother's Day to Isabel Roker.

"A wonderful mom who sacrificed for, loved, disciplined, taught and was a terrific example for her kids and grandkids. You are missed."

VIDEO: Today's Al Roker surprises daughter Leila in sweet family video

Al's fans were quick to show their support to the star, with one writing: "So lovely, you have her beautiful smile," while another wrote: "You have her smile! Thank you for sharing with us." A third added: "Your twin," alongside a love heart emoji and a crying face emoji.

Al often shares photos of his late parents – Isabel and Albert. The star paid tribute to them in February to honour his father's birthday.

The TV star shared a picture of his mom and dad, all dressed up for what appeared to be a special occasion.

Al Roker paid a heartfelt tribute to his late mother Isabel Roker on Mother's Day

Captioning the sweet photo, Al wrote: "A #happybirthday to Albert Lincoln Roker, Sr. Hope you and Mom are celebrating up there while we miss you down here."

While Mother's Day was a time for Al to remember his late mother, he also made sure to celebrate his wife Deborah Roberts – the mother to his two youngest children.

Al with wife Deborah Roberts and his two youngest children Leila and Nick

The doting husband posted a series of family photos in honour of his wife in a separate post, and wrote: "A very #happymothersday to @debrobertsabc who besides being a #journalist, #friend, #wife, #sister, #aunt and so much more, she is an amazing #mom and we are so fortunate to have her."

Al and Deborah are parents to daughter Leila, 22, and son, Nick, 18. The weatherman is also father to daughter Courtney, 33, from his first marriage.

Al is incredibly close to his family

Leila is following in her parents' footsteps as a journalist, and is currently in her final year of university in Paris, where she is studying journalism.

The 22-year-old has already had some incredible experiences in the industry too, and even interned at ABC during Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding.

