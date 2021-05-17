Courtney Love hits out at Lily James drama in passionate post Courtney is closed friends with Pamela

Courtney Love has hit out at the new Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee drama Pam and Tommy starring Lily James and Sebastian Stan, which looks at the couple during their relationship in the 90s as well as the leak of their sex tape.

MORE: Lily James' upcoming role is worlds away from Downton - here's everything you need to know

In a now-deleted post on Facebook, Courtney criticised the decision to make the show, calling it "[expletive] outrageous" and detailing the profound emotional effect that the sex tape leak had on her friend at the time.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Lily James in the Pursuit of Love

She wrote: "It destroyed my friend Pamela’s life. Utterly... Gentlemen don’t approve this sort of thing. My heart goes out to Pammy. Further causing her complex trauma. And shame on Lily James whoever the [expletive] she is."

Lily is set to star as Pamela

The singer added that when the sex tape was leaked, she was shocked when people around her started watching it. She wrote: "ALL! The staff engineers/producers/owners were watching the sex tape with huge schadenfreude... It was disgusting. I banned anyone discussing it."

MORE: Lily James can totally relate to her 'passionate' role in new drama The Pursuit of Love

MORE: Will Lily James be in the Downton Abbey sequel?

The synopsis for the upcoming Hulu show reads: "The eight-episode comedic limited series tells the true story of the release of the first-ever viral video in history — the sex tape of Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee."

However, while the tape will play a major part in the series, the story will also focus on Pam and Tommy's relationship going back to the whirlwind romance that started with them marrying after only knowing each other for four days in 1995 and their multi-million dollar court battle against those who stole and distributed the video.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.