Lily James' new role is worlds away from Downton - here's everything you need to know

By now we've all seen the incredible transformations of Brit actress Lily James and Marvel star Sebastian Stan into nineties couple Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee for upcoming Hulu series Pam & Tommy.

In the first look images released on Friday 7 May, the actress - best known for her roles in period dramas such as Downton Abbey, Rebecca and The Pursuit of Love - looks completely unrecognisable.

So, what exactly is the new series about and when will it be released? Keep reading for all the info you need...

What is Pam & Tommy about?

As you've probably worked out already, the series will focus on Baywatch star Pamela Anderson and Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee's relationship. As per the official synopsis from Hulu: "The eight-episode comedic limited series tells the true story of the release of the first-ever viral video in history — the sex tape of Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee."

Lily's transformation into the Baywatch star is incredible!

However, while the tape will play a major part in the series, the story will also focus on Pam and Tommy's relationship going back to the whirlwind romance that started with them marrying after only knowing each other for 4 days in 1995 and their multi-million dollar court battle against those who stole and distributed the video.

When will Pam & Tommy be released?

An official release date for Pam &Tommy hasn't been announced yet, but considering that Hulu has begun sharing sneak peeks on their official social media, we expect it to land on the streaming site before the end of the year.

Sebastian Stan as rocker Tommy Lee

As Hulu is only available to watch in the US, viewers in the UK and elsewhere will have to wait for more information about how and when the show will be released.

Is there a trailer for Pam & Tommy?

Sadly, no. But we'll be sure to share it here as soon as it drops, so watch this space!

Who else is starring in Pam & Tommy?

Joining Lily and Sebastian in the series are a number of big names, including comedy actors Seth Rogan and Nick Offerman. They will play two real-life figures involved in the distribution of Pamela's sex tape named Rand and Milton Ingley, also known as Uncle Miltie.

Seth Rogan also shared a photo of him in costume

Joining them are Orange Is the New Black star Taylor Schilling and Mozhan Marnò, best known for her role in House of Cards. Additional cast include Andrew Dice Clay, Pepi Sonuga and Spencer Granese. We can't wait!

