Amy Robach shares barely-there makeup picture during 'scary' adventure The presenter has been mountaineering

When some people go on vacation, they chose tropical resorts or city escapes, but not Amy Robach, as the fearless Good Morning America star chose to go mountaineering.

MORE: Amy Robach supported by fans after criticism of her age

The presenter has been keeping fans updated during her "scary" adventure, and she stunned them with her latest photo, as she went for an all-natural makeup look.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Amy Robach shares incredible video after hiking expedition

The star had climbed up very high on the mountain and had been accompanied by her husband, Andrew Shue, as well as friends Preston Kemp and Nikki Spina, who she is currently training to run the Berlin Marathon with.

Her serene nature shot was incredible, and was only enhanced by her all-natural makeup choice.

"We are literally in the clouds," she enthused in her caption, adding: "#whyweclimb #alpinists."

Fans were seriously impressed by the 48-year-old's incredible post, as one said: "We are on cloud 9 by looking at your post."

A second wrote: "You are such beautiful souls and your smiles just makes this post picture perfect," while a third added: "This is beyond amazing!"

Many other fans noticed that Nikki appeared to be holding a small cup of wine, so they posted plenty of wine glass emojis in the comments section.

The group made it into the clouds

The GMA star is currently hiking on Gran Paradiso, a 13,000 foot mountain in Italy. She also has plans to scale Mont Blanc, the highest mountain in western Europe.

MORE: Amy Robach's fans can't get over her 'beautiful' bikini photo

MORE: Amy Robach shares rare photo of stepson and daughter to mark family celebration

Amy has been sharing plenty of pictures during her mountaineering expedition, with many fans urging her to be "careful".

When she's not climbing to dizzying heights, she's been enjoying spending time with her daughters in Chamonix's picturesque town centre.

The TV star took to Instagram over the weekend to share a sweet picture of herself and daughter Ava holding up their hands to showcase their matching tattoos.

In the caption, she wrote: "Edelweiss everywhere here! Flowers of the alps @avamonroe."

The star has been hiking in Italy

Amy and Ava recently went to get matching tattoos, along with the star's mother Joan, as a graduation gift for the teenager.

At the time, the doting mother shared a photo of their new body art on social media, and explained: "She [Ava] came up with the idea of an edelweiss flower - a symbol of strength and courage and a mother's love for her daughter!"

She added: "It’s our first tattoo and it was absolutely painless! A huge thank you to the beautiful artistry of @hnnhtattoo for making our permanent bond of love so special!"

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.