Amy Robach supported by fans after criticism of her age The GMA star is 48

Amy Robach was forced to defend herself after she was told to "act her age" by a nasty troll on Instagram.

The Good Morning America host, 48, won huge support from her fans after she revealed the negative comment she received.

MORE: Amy Robach's fans can't get over her beautiful bikini selfie

Amy gave the perfect response to her naysayer, sharing a gorgeous photo of herself flashing plenty of leg in a stunning yellow floral wrap dress by Alivia.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Amy Robach's five style lessons

"I had to laugh when someone commented that because I’m almost 50 I should act my age," she said.

"Just throwing out a warning- that’s NEVER gonna happen. Our souls and spirits are ageless and our bodies are only here for a short time - so let’s move them, enjoy them and each other."

Amy's defiant response was met with a number of clapping hands emojis and plenty of "You go girl" comments.

SEE: Inside GMA stars incredible homes - Amy Robach, Robin Roberts and more

MORE: GMA's Amy Robach shares very sad family news with personal message

Amy shared this image in response to her naysayers

Others revealed they could relate to the TV star, with one writing: "Good for you! I’m 53 and feel the same way! They are just jealous…. Keep doing what you are doing."

A second said: "What is acting your age!?!? I am 46 and living my best life. Enjoy yourself," and a third added: "I’m 62 and still feel that way! Thanks for being an inspiration to keep moving!"

Amy's empowering post comes after she delighted fans with a rare photo featuring her stepson, Wyatt, and daughter, Ava, embracing her dad to mark Father's Day.

Amy delighted fans with a rare photo of her stepson and daughter

In the caption, the GMA3 star wrote: "This is the most recent picture of my amazing Dad - from just last weekend - and this photo speaks more than I could ever write here!

"He is beloved, respected, and admired by everyone who knows him! He’s up for any challenge and he gives his all in everything he does - he is our rock. #happyfathersday."

Amy's followers were quick to react to the sweet photo, with her mother Joanie writing: "One of my all-time favourites of your dad Amy! Lots of joy in that photo! And you describe your dad to a T."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.