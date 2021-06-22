Amy Robach shares rare photo of stepson and daughter to mark family celebration The Good Morning America star is a doting mother and stepmom

Amy Robach and her husband Andrew Shue have five children between them, and pride themselves on their happy, blended family.

While the celebrity couple prefer to keep their kids out of the spotlight, the Good Morning America star delighted fans over the weekend after sharing a rare photo featuring her stepson Wyatt and daughter Ava, to mark a special occasion.

The picture in question saw Wyatt and Ava embracing Amy's dad, and had been posted to mark Father's Day.

In the caption, the GMA3 star wrote: "This is the most recent picture of my amazing Dad - from just last weekend - and this photo speaks more than I could ever write here!

"He is beloved, respected, and admired by everyone who knows him! He’s up for any challenge and he gives his all in everything he does - he is our rock. #happyfathersday."

Amy's followers were quick to react to the sweet photo, with her mother Joanie writing: "One of my all-time favourites of your dad Amy! Lots of joy in that photo! And you describe your dad to a T."

GMA's Amy Robach shared a rare family photo featuring her stepson and daughter

Another wrote: "Y'all have the best smiles!" A third added: "Beautiful family."

Amy is mom to daughters Ava and Annie, and Andrew is dad to sons Nate, Aidan and Wyatt.

The TV anchor previously described their family as the Brady Brunch while chatting to US Weekly, revealing that they have dubbed themselves the Shuebachs.

Amy and husband Andrew Shue have five children between them

Andrew added of their experiences being stepparents to each other's children: "We're very aware that we're like the cool aunt or uncle. We never want to take the place of their parents."

Amy added: "We're mentors who guide them and love them. My daughters have a stepmother with their father, and I look at it like, there are more people who love my kids."

The GMA star with daughters Ava and Annie

Amy and Andrew's children were between the ages of three and 13 when they first got together, and the doting parents wanted to ensure that the change in their lives was positive.

They found a way to help their kids bond through making up stories about animals in their garden – which has since inspired them to write their debut children's book, Better Together.

