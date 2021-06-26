GMA's Amy Robach warned to 'be careful' as she embarks on daring adventure WOW!

Good Morning America's Amy Robach has been warned by fans to "be careful" as she hikes Gran Paradiso, a 13,000 foot mountain in Italy.

Amy shared a series of pictures from their summit, with many showing the group in the clouds and with stunning surroundings.

"The scariest yet most incredible summit of my life!!!" Amy shared.

MORE: Amy Robach surprises fans with appearance in reunion picture

Loading the player...

WATCH: Amy Robach shares incredible video after hiking Gran Paradiso

Amy is in Italy with husband Andrew Shue and pals hiking the national park, and was planning to summit Mont Blanc, the highest mountain in Western Europe, and the second-most prominent mountain in Europe.

However she revealed high winds may force them to switch to plan B.

"And while we are celebrating our hard work on Gran Paradiso we just found out the next three potential summit days for Mont Blanc have up to 100 mph winds so it looks like we are gonna have to find a plan B," Amy wrote.

MORE: Amy Robach is a knockout in figure-hugging Zara skirt

MORE: Amy Robach and husband Andrew Shue share news that will disappoint fans

Amy's pictures wowed fans

"Please be careful," commented one fan as another added: "Wow. That’s just impressive, beautiful."

"You're right, very scary, be safe," shared another.

On Friday the group made it to the halfway point, and Amy revealed that their guides said it would be the "scariest yet safest part of our journey."

Amy's trip comes ahead of the Berlin marathon in September which she is running with friends.

She was joined by husband Andrew on the trip

The fitness fanatic regularly documents her runs around New York on her Instagram feed, and in May shared a picture of her running club looking incredibly proud of themselves as they finished up a six-mile run.

"Run club expanded and so did my heart," the star wrote.

She then revealed the group's fitness goal, as she put: "First official day of Berlin marathon training and encouraging everyone out there to grab a friend and take a walk, a run or even a stretch – or one of our favorites – you an even hit the social dance button on an @apple Watch and burn calories on the 'dance floor' aka my kitchen."

Read more HELLO! US stories here