Amy Robach twins with daughter in rare photo during 'scary' vacation

Hanna Fillingham
Good Morning America star Amy Robach twinned with her daughter Ava in a rare photo during her vacation to Chamonix, France
Amy Robach is never one to sit still for long, so it comes as no surprise that her latest vacation is full of adventure.
The Good Morning America star has been sharing regular updates from her trip on social media, including some photos of her "scary" hike up Gran Paradiso.
However, the mother-of-two is also ensuring that she has some downtime too, and has been enjoying spending time with her daughters in Chamonix's picturesque town centre.
VIDEO: GMA's Amy Robach shares glimpse inside European adventure
The TV star took to Instagram over the weekend to share a sweet picture of herself and daughter Ava holding up their hands to showcase their matching tattoos.
In the caption, the GMA3 star wrote: "Edelweiss everywhere here! Flowers of the alps @avamonroe."
Amy and Ava recently went to get matching tattoos, along with the star's mother Joan, as a graduation gift for the teenager.
Amy Robach shared a sweet photo of herself twinning with daughter Ava
At the time, the doting mother shared a photo of their new body art on social media, and explained: "She [Ava] came up with the idea of an edelweiss flower - a symbol of strength and courage and a mother’s love for her daughter!"
She added: "It’s our first tattoo and it was absolutely painless! A huge thank you to the beautiful artistry of @hnnhtattoo for making our permanent bond of love so special!"
The GMA star is a doting mother to daughters Ava and Analise
Amy shares Ava, 18, and Analise, 14, with ex-husband Tim McIntosh.
The journalist is also a stepmother to husband Andrew Shue's three sons.
The family are incredibly close and the celebrity couple have even written their debut book, Better Together, to help inspire other blended families.
Amy with husband Andrew Shue
Amy and Andrew's children were between the ages of three and 13 when they first got together, and the doting parents wanted to ensure that the change in their lives was positive.
They found a way to help their kids bond through making up stories about animals in their garden – which is where the idea of their book came from.
