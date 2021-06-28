Amy Robach twins with daughter in rare photo during 'scary' vacation The Good Morning America star is having an action-packed adventure in Europe

Amy Robach is never one to sit still for long, so it comes as no surprise that her latest vacation is full of adventure.

SEE: Inside GMA stars incredible homes - Amy Robach, Robin Roberts and more

The Good Morning America star has been sharing regular updates from her trip on social media, including some photos of her "scary" hike up Gran Paradiso.

However, the mother-of-two is also ensuring that she has some downtime too, and has been enjoying spending time with her daughters in Chamonix's picturesque town centre.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: GMA's Amy Robach shares glimpse inside European adventure

The TV star took to Instagram over the weekend to share a sweet picture of herself and daughter Ava holding up their hands to showcase their matching tattoos.

MORE: Amy Robach supported by fans after criticism of age

MORE: Amy Robach's fans can't get over her beautiful bikini selfie

In the caption, the GMA3 star wrote: "Edelweiss everywhere here! Flowers of the alps @avamonroe."

Amy and Ava recently went to get matching tattoos, along with the star's mother Joan, as a graduation gift for the teenager.

Amy Robach shared a sweet photo of herself twinning with daughter Ava

At the time, the doting mother shared a photo of their new body art on social media, and explained: "She [Ava] came up with the idea of an edelweiss flower - a symbol of strength and courage and a mother’s love for her daughter!"

MORE: GMA's Amy Robach shares very sad family news with personal message

MORE: Amy Robach wows in tiny denim shorts for emotional reunion

She added: "It’s our first tattoo and it was absolutely painless! A huge thank you to the beautiful artistry of @hnnhtattoo for making our permanent bond of love so special!"

The GMA star is a doting mother to daughters Ava and Analise

Amy shares Ava, 18, and Analise, 14, with ex-husband Tim McIntosh.

MORE: Amy Robach shares emotional cancer news with happy photo

MORE: Amy Robach captivates fans with sun-soaked bikini photo during special celebration

The journalist is also a stepmother to husband Andrew Shue's three sons.

The family are incredibly close and the celebrity couple have even written their debut book, Better Together, to help inspire other blended families.

Amy with husband Andrew Shue

Amy and Andrew's children were between the ages of three and 13 when they first got together, and the doting parents wanted to ensure that the change in their lives was positive.

MORE: GMA's Michael Strahan's actions leave Amy Robach unimpressed

READ: Michael Strahan shares new vacation photo amid news of ex-wife's arrest

They found a way to help their kids bond through making up stories about animals in their garden – which is where the idea of their book came from.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.