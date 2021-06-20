Amy Robach's fans can't get over her 'beautiful' bikini selfie The Good Morning America star was enjoying a well-earned break

Fans may be used to seeing Amy Robach dressed to the nines for her TV appearances, or working out in her gym attire. But over the weekend, the Good Morning America star switched up her look by posing in a pink bikini – and wowing her Instagram followers in the process.

Amy shared a gorgeous selfie as she relaxed on a sun lounger in the vibrant two-piece, with her hair scraped into a tight bun and holding a drink in hand. She updated her fans: "Reward after a long day of yard work!!"

In the background of Amy's envious shot was her large swimming pool at home, plus a couple of inflatables no doubt for Amy and her family to have fun with, and a glimpse of her lush gardens.

Fans couldn't get over the selfie, with many calling the celebrity mother "beautiful" and "gorgeous". Others agreed that Amy deserved the well-earned break, while plenty commented with love-eyed emojis, heart emoticons and fire icons.

"Amy serving us heat," one follower replied, while a second wrote: "You look so beautiful and relaxed enjoy your weekend." "Your skin looks beautiful!! Enjoy that nice cold cocktail," another posted.

Amy shared this gorgeous bikini selfie

Like many families around the world, the TV star will be celebrating Father's Day this weekend. Amy shares two daughters with her ex-husband Tim McIntosh – Ava and Annie. The couple divorced in 2009 and the following year Amy tied the knot with her second husband, Andrew Shue.

The journalist is also stepmother to Andrew's three children, and the pair have written their debut children's book, Better Together, inspired by their journey as a blended family.

The TV star with her husband Andrew Shue

Meanwhile, Amy caused a stir last week when she uploaded another selfie, this time with her youthful-looking dad. The pair are training for the upcoming Berlin Marathon and in the post, Amy revealed: "Got my game face on and then smiles all around. Week 3 of training… 17 more to go! Gonna be our first daughter/ dad race @berlinmarathon."

Amy's father caught many people's attention due to his youthful appearance, with many fans commenting on his genes. "Why does he look young enough to be a brother though," one follower wrote, while another commented: "Nooo that's your father?" to which Amy replied: "Yup and I heard that all my life [crying with laughter emoji]."

