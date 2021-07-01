Tom Brady reveals unique nickname for Gisele Bundchen in adorable post

Gisele Bundchen’s latest Instagram post ended up being a special gift for fans when she shared the sweetest childhood photo, and her husband Tom Brady slid into the comments.

In the post, the supermodel can be seen as a little girl hugging a chicken. On the split side of the photo, her eight-year-old daughter Vivian hugs a chicken in the same exact way. In the swipe, her son Benjamin, 11, can be seen hugging a chicken in the same way, too. Perhaps we should call these three the chicken whisperers? It’s clear Gisele’s love for cuddling chickens got passed down to her little ones.

Gisele looks just like her kids in her adorable Instagram post

The fashionista and Vivian looked so alike in the precious snap, which fans kept saying, but the former football star gave a reaction to it that made us swoon even more.

"So precious and love these angels and YOU my Numero Uno," Tom wrote. So sweet!

Gisele captioned the post, "Think we have something in common. Do you? (Me as a child and Vivi and Benny now.)"

"This is so sweet and so beautiful," one fan wrote. "Omg your mini twins! Beautiful," another added.

Gisele made fans swoon with a gorgeous photo of her and Tom at sunset

The mother-of-two and her hubby also made fans melt earlier this month when she shared an image of herself snuggling up to Tom as the sun set on a picturesque beach.

"Te amo, my forever valentine," Gisele simply captioned the photo: and Tom responded by writing: "Te Amy Tanto," which means 'I love you so much," in Spanish.

Fans adored their passionate interaction and commented with strings of heart emojis and gushed about their romance, calling them the "perfect couple".

Gisele and Tom recently celebrated their 12th wedding anniversary and the NFL star paid tribute to his wife on Instagram when he wrote: "Happy anniversary!! I couldn’t have imagined a better wife and partner than you @gisele when I said "I do" 12 years ago."

Relationship goals. Check.

