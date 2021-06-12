Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady's beach selfie sparks fan reaction The couple have two children together

Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady celebrated their love with a sweet public display of affection which they shared with fans.

The supermodel shared an image snuggling up to her husband as the sun set on a picturesque beach.

Gisele simply captioned the photo: "Te amo, my forever valentine," and Tom responded by writing: "Te Amy Tanto," which means 'I love you so much," in Spanish.

Fans adored their passionate interaction and commented with strings of heart emojis and gushed about their romance, calling them the "perfect couple".

Gisele and Tom recently celebrated their 12th wedding anniversary and the NFL star paid tribute to his wife on Instagram when he wrote: "Happy anniversary!! I couldn’t have imagined a better wife and partner than you @gisele when I said "I do" 12 years ago.

"I have had so much fun, happiness and joy seeing our family grow! You are the sweetest, most loving and determined person I know.

They looked so happy

"You always do what’s right, and you are the best example for our kids of what a supportive loving partner is! How blessed am I?? Te amo."

Earlier this year, Tom celebrated his seventh Super Bowl win and Gisele couldn’t contain how proud she was of him.

She posted a tribute to the father of her two children when she wrote: "Over the years I have seen you overcome so much adversity, physically and emotionally. I can for sure say you are the most dedicated, focused and mentally tough person I have ever met.

Tom and Gisele are proud parents

"It has been a challenging year and watching you in a new environment, putting in the extra time to get to know and support your teammates, working with your new coaches with respect and grace, waking up extra early every day to deal with the bumps and bruises of playing football, never complaining, you just kept focusing on your goal to go out there and be the best leader you can be."

