Tom Brady was feeling the love on Friday when he shared some beautiful news with his fans, along with a heartfelt tribute to his wife Gisele Bündchen.

The NFL player posted a beautiful photo of his family, along with his children, on Instagram to wish his model spouse a happy anniversary.

His sweet message read: "Happy anniversary!! I couldn’t have imagined a better wife and partner than you @gisele when I said "I do" 12 years ago.

"I have had so much fun, happiness and joy seeing our family grow! You are the sweetest, most loving and determined person I know.

"You always do what’s right, and you are the best example for our kids of what a supportive loving partner is! How blessed am I?? Te amo."

His fans loved his kind words and wrote: "The best," and, "what a beautiful family".

Tom, Gisele and their family celebrated his Super Bowl win

The couple have had a lot to celebrate recently as Tom just won his seventh Super Bowl too.

At the time, Gisele also posted a tribute to her man and wrote - alongside the same photo he shared for their anniversary: "Congratulations my love!

Tom and Gisele celebrated 12 years of marriage

She added in part: "Over the years I have seen you overcome so much adversity, physically and emotionally. I can for sure say you are the most dedicated, focused and mentally tough person I have ever met.

"It has been a challenging year and watching you in a new environment, putting in the extra time to get to know and support your teammates, working with your new coaches with respect and grace, waking up extra early every day to deal with the bumps and bruises of playing football, never complaining, you just kept focusing on your goal to go out there and be the best leader you can be."

