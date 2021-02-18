﻿
Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady's $33million home is what dreams are made of

The couple sold the property last month

Bridie Wilkins

Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady have officially sold their epic Massachusetts mansion for a reported $33million, according to The Boston Globe. 

The custom-built property features 12,112 square feet of space, five bedrooms, a playroom, a wine room, a gym and a spa. Outside, the gardens include a pool, a "barn-inspired" guesthouse with a yoga studio, bathroom and sleeping loft, and a three-car garage. Model Gisele has shared several photos from inside since living there, featuring Tom and their two children Benjamin and Vivian. Prepare to be mindblown.

Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady's living room

gisele-tom-brady-home

Gisele previously posted a photo from the living room, showing an electric fireplace with an exposed brick exterior where they had mounted a flatscreen television, and a wraparound sofa with a wooden frame.

gisele-living-room-2

Another image taken in the living room revealed that it is furnished with a cream sofa with matching cushions and throws, a wooden side table with a large cream lamp and a stone vase of flowers, and a tall house plant in one corner.

Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady's kitchen

gisele-kitchen

The kitchen and dining room are designed with an open concept in mind, featuring a central island with a white marble worktop, and a large dining table with black chairs.

tom-brady-kitchen

Tom shared a different snap in the kitchen, revealing white wooden cupboards, a double-range oven, and exposed white shelves.

gisele-dining-room

French patio doors in the dining room boast incredible views over the backyard.

Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady's garden

gisele-garden

Gisele and Tom's backyard seems almost endless, as seen in this photo shared by Gisele at sunset.

Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady's swimming pool

gisele-swimming-pool

Gisele has also offered fans a look at the family's incredible swimming pool as she practiced yoga. The space is designed with grey stone flooring, and there is a matching grey pool cover. 

