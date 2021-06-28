Celebrity 4th of July outfit inspiration: from JLo to Beyoncé and more

Fourth of July weekend is almost here, and now that the U.S. is officially back open again thanks to an increase in vaccinations that means it’s time for barbecues, pool parties, and other outdoor fetes.

SHOP: The biggest 2021 Fourth of July sales: From Macy's, Saks Fifth Avenue & MORE

To get you ready, we’re sending you off into the end of the week in style with a Fourth of July style guide we dreamed up with style inspiration from some of our favorite fashionistas, including Beyoncé, Jennifer Lopez, Reese Witherspoon, and Tracee Ellis Ross.

Reese always brings it for her Fourth of July style

Although Fourth of July fashion is known for its red, white, and blue, and stars and stripes, we’re mixing it up a little bit this time around. Channel your inner style star with these staple and statement-making looks whether you want to go full patriotic or stick with ensembles you can wear all summer to celebrate the holiday.

RELATED: Fourth of July decorations 2021: Red, white & blue decor & party ideas

Independence Day 2020 just wasn't like the rest, so we're pulling our inspo from holiday weekends of the past and looks we've loved this year that match the July 4th vibe.

Beyonce’s epic denim on denim ensemble:

If you want to rock red, white, and blue but style it up a bit, consider a denim-on-denim look like the quilted denim Alessandra Rich skirt and jacket the superstar songstress blew us away with earlier this year. Quilted denim is tough to find, but we tracked down an affordable matching jacket and skirt, and a white ripped crop top a la Queen Bey as well. To complete the look with a pop of red, add red sandals or heels or red cat-eye sunglasses.

It’s the perfect ensemble for transitioning from day to night. If it’s hot during the day, simply wrap the jacket around your waist.

RELATED: 12 swimsuits under $50 for a sizzling summer

SUMMER BEAUTY: Highlighter sticks to get your glow on

Reese Witherspoon's denim and stripes

We're totally expecting Reese Witherspoon to kick off the weekend in something all-American from her Draper James collection (the brand has a whole Fourth of July shop), but until then, you can draw some inspo for your holiday look from her 2018 holiday ensemble. Or, one of her other festive gingham Instagram looks. Reese wore a blue and white striped dress with a denim jacket and surrounded herself with red, white, and blue swimsuits. Wearing a striped dress is always on theme, and so is pairing a striped bodysuit with shorts or jeans.

Tracee Ellis Ross’s matching bikini and beach pants

If you’re spending your Fourth of July by the beach or a poolside staycation, staying cool in a bikini top and matching beach pants a la Tracee's floral blue and white Tory Burch look is always a good idea. You can also take a lightweight white button-down to put on over the top when it gets chilly. For more glam beach dinners or fetes, consider Cult Gaia’s dreamy cut-out Serita dress, which Tracee also wore on her spring vacation this year.

The dress does come in Amber and olive (like Tracee’s dress), but we love it in cream for the holiday. The cut-out dress has been a major trend this season. If Cult Gaia's dress is a little too expensive, consider opting for a solid or striped cutout dress in red, white, or blue.

Jasmine Tookes' casual stars and stripes summer dress

Jasmine stunned in a strapless mini dress covered in Stars and Stripes in 2018 - and it’s a look that still works for this year. Sporting a casual summer mini dress is never a bad idea, and you can wear a one with stars, stripes, or a solid red, white, or blue, paired with sandals or sneakers (we love Superga trainers - Meghan Markle’s fave with dresses like this).

Jennifer Lopez’s chic monochromatic all-white ensemble

J.LO is known for her ultra-glam outfits, but when she rocks staple pieces that we can find we love that too. As she took a break in her trailer this spring with a cup of Super Coffee, we swooned over her white button-down top (we found a similar one on Nasty Gal) that she tied at the waist and paired with white jeans ripped at the knee. It’s cool, versatile and you can add a heel or go with a sandal to dress it up or down.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.