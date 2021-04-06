Tom Brady shares sunset beach photo with wife Gisele Bündchen and their kids The family looked so happy in the heart warming snap

Supermodel Gisele Bündchen shared a heart-warming sunset photo with husband Tom Brady and their children on Easter Monday. The photo captured the family on the beach in Costa Rica, where they are currently staying.

The couple recently celebrated their 12th wedding anniversary, enjoying a romantic date night to mark the occasion. This time, celebrations were shared with children as the family hugged each other and posed against the stunning Costa Rican backdrop.

WATCH: Tom Brady has since swapped the beach for Walt Disney World Resort

Sharing the photo with her 17 million Instagram followers, Gisele wrote: "Happy Easter! Sending so much love to you and your families. May the spirit of renewal and rebirth fill all our hearts with hope and gratitude."

Fans were quick to react to the touching post, sharing their Easter wishes in the comments. One fan wrote: "Wishing a very Happy Easter to you and your family and many blessings!" whilst another shared: "Happy Easter in Costa Rica! Pura Vida!" which is a Costa Rican saying meaning 'pure life', but is also used to encapsulate the joyous Costa Rican culture.

The family enjoyed a picture perfect Costa Rican sunset

Gisele and Tom are parents to Benjamin, 11, and Vivian, 8, while Tom also shares his eldest son Jack, 13, with ex-partner Bridget Moynahan.

The pair don't often share pictures with their children, but NFL player Tom also shared an insight into his family life over the weekend. Photos show him enjoying the surf and sand with his three children, embracing the exotic weather on their family holiday.

