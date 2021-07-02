Elizabeth Hurley slips on plunging black dress to lounge on her sofa – fans react The model admitted to loving her new dress

Elizabeth Hurley is not one to recycle a piece of clothing – especially not so soon after being pictured in it, but she made an exemption on Thursday.

Taking to her Instagram, the mother-of-one posed in a plunging black Dsquared2 dress she had previously worn and explained she was doing so because she "loved" it.

"I so loved the @dsquared2 dress I wore last week that I'm wearing it again," he captioned the photo alongside several woman dancing emojis.

In the snap, the 56-year-old can be seen lounging on a sofa, with perfect wavy hair and gorgeous smokey eye and pink lips.

Elizabeth looked stunning in her Dsquared2 dress

Fans were delighted with the new picture, with many commenting "so beautiful" and "perfection" underneath.

A fellow fan wrote: "She's the Queen of hearts," whilst a second added: "You look glowing."

Elizabeth is used to dazzling her two million Instagram followers with pictures of stunning dresses and incredible swimwear. Just last week, the The Royals actress took to social media to show fans how she gets ready ahead of a swimsuit shoot.

The first image saw Elizabeth wearing a slinky one-piece and getting covered in what appeared to be, fake tan. She had her hair pinned up and her makeup had been perfectly applied.

The second shot showcased the end result, which was absolutely stunning.

Elizabeth looked ethereal as she posed in the bathing suit in front of a window. Her brown locks were worn loose around her shoulders and she was gazing off into the distance.

The star captioned the post: "Before & After" and fans went wild.

"Glam and glow," wrote one, while another added: "I want that job," and a third said: "Unbelievable!"