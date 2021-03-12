Elizabeth Hurley's daily diet: the model's breakfast, lunch and dinner revealed The star enjoys a healthy diet at her country home

I think we'd all agree that Elizabeth Hurley looks pretty amazing for age 55. Whatever her secret is, we need to know it immediately.

The model and swimsuit designer shares regular photos of herself on her Instagram page looking toned and radiant in bikinis from her swimsuit label, and she's known for enjoying a healthy lifestyle at her country home.

So what exactly does the star of The Royals eat in a day to keep her body in such great shape? Elizabeth has spoken about her food preferences over the years, and she's got a few surprises up her sleeve.

Read on to find out more…

MORE: Elizabeth Hurley dazzles in sheer gown for glamorous at-home shoot

Loading the player...

WATCH: Elizabeth Hurley's best swimwear looks

What does Elizabeth Hurley eat for breakfast?

The mother-of-one doesn't necessarily enjoy the way she kicks off her morning routine, but she knows it's good for her. The star says she drinks two cups of hot water first thing to boost her metabolism and get her gut working.

"It tastes fairly disgusting," she told the Daily Mail. "But it's fantastic for your digestive system."

She follows it up with a far more tasty bowl of Greek yoghurt, banana and a little honey.

MORE: Gwyneth Paltrow shares healthy lunch recipe – and her kitchen looks amazing!

Elizabeth always looks stunning in her swimsuit pictures

What does Elizabeth Hurley eat for lunch?

The Austin Powers actress lives on her beautiful country estate in Herefordshire where she grows her own crops.

"I like simple, natural, easy food. I don’t really like food with a lot of chemicals or additives," she told The Cut. "When I’m at home in the country, I always try and eat food that's grown locally. That goes for meats and vegetables.

"All through summer we eat fruit and vegetables from my own garden. I used to have a small organic farm, and all the meat my son ate was from the farm. Obviously, that's not possible for most people, but supporting local farmers wherever you live is a good thing."

When it comes to lunch, Elizabeth is a big fan of soup. "I'll make a vat of delicious vegetable soup," she told Emirates Woman. "I'll have a cup of it whenever I am tempted to raid the fridge."

The star also reveals that she'll grab an apple for a snack if she's peckish, says E!.

MORE: The unusual way the Queen orders her meals at Buckingham Palace

What does Elizabeth Hurley eat for dinner?

Elizabeth doesn't like to eat heavy meals in the evenings and told E!: "I think that's one of the best diet tips you can have to eat your food earlier on in the day, so you've got more time to digest it, and your body can rest in the sleep period."

The star is also a dab hand at the barbecue!

She'll therefore make her last meal of the day something involving whole grains, vegetables, fish or small pieces of lean meat.

The actress does have one unusual guilty pleasure, however… "Sticking my finger in jars of peanut butter," she told Healthy Living Magazine.