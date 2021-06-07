Elizabeth Hurley causes a stir with latest jaw-dropping bikini video The actress looks flawless

Elizabeth Hurley has once again sent her social media followers into overdrive after sharing a gorgeous video of herself soaking up the glorious weather.

Looking absolutely flawless in a chic beige bikini, the 55-year-old made fans do a double-take as she rejoiced in the sunshine and blew a kiss towards the camera. "Bliss #englishweekend [heart emoji]," she simply wrote.

WATCH: Elizabeth Hurley causes a stir with latest bikini video

With many adding flame emojis underneath the post, one person remarked: "I'll say it again. You're The hottest girl on IG! Goddamn!" Another said: "Ageless." A third post read: "Endless beauty."

Elizabeth, who is a doting mother to one son, is no stranger to courting the limelight as she often shares striking posts on her social media accounts.

As well as acting, the Austin Powers star went on to form her own swimwear company, Elizabeth Hurley Beach, back in 2005. She often models her brand's beautiful designs on social media.

The star looked divine at the British Ballet Charity Gala on Thursday night

In an interview with Grazia magazine last year, the mum-of-one revealed why she chose to turn to swimwear design, explaining: "I wanted to create styles that make people look fantastic and feel great."

She went on: "It was key to me to create a resort collection that would make a woman feel sexy and comfortable at any age."

It certainly seems to be working for the glamorous star, who has long been known as a fashion trend-setter. She first shot to fame when she wore Versace's infamous 'safety pin' dress in 1994 at the premiere of Four Weddings and a Funeral, which she attended with her then-boyfriend, Hugh Grant.

