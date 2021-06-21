Elizabeth Hurley stuns fans with risqué new bikini photo The 56-year-old looks incredible

Elizabeth Hurley has sparked quite the fan reaction with her latest post on Instagram! On Sunday, the 56-year-old shared a stunning new snapshot with her followers, which saw her posing in just a pair of bikini bottoms and a sheer white shirt.

"Having my own staycation… in my own home," Elizabeth captioned the image.

Fans went wild for the photo with a huge number leaving flame emojis in the comments section. "Like a fine wine, only gets better with age!" one remarked, while another simply wrote, "WOW Mrs!!"

Elizabeth looks flawless in the image, posing against a wall in white and black striped briefs and leaving her shirt completely unbuttoned.

Elizabeth looks incredible in her latest bikini photo

The age-defying star works hard to maintain her incredible figure and previously credited a healthy, balanced diet for her youthful appearance.

She kickstarts the morning with two cups of hot water and although she told the Daily Mail that, "it tastes fairly disgusting," she swears by the drink for her digestive system.

The star follows a healthy and balanced diet

In addition, Elizabeth says sourcing her food locally makes a big difference.

"I like simple, natural, easy food," she told The Cut. "I don’t really like food with a lot of chemicals or additives. When I’m at home in the country, I always try and eat food that's grown locally. That goes for meats and vegetables.

"All through summer we eat fruit and vegetables from my own garden. I used to have a small organic farm, and all the meat my son ate was from the farm.

Elizabeth and her lookalike son, Damian

"Obviously, that's not possible for most people, but supporting local farmers wherever you live is a good thing."

And when it comes to her guilty pleasure… it's totally unexpected. "Sticking my finger in jars of peanut butter," she previously admitted to Healthy Living Magazine.

