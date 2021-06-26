Elizabeth Hurley's before-and-after swimsuit photo will blow you away The star looks amazing at 56

Elizabeth Hurley knows exactly how to pull off the ultimate bikini snapshot, but even she will admit there’s a lot of effort that goes into getting the perfect picture.

The model took to Instagram on Friday and posted before-and-after photos showing her getting glammed up.

MORE: Elizabeth Hurley's huge £6million mansion has wild interiors

The first image saw Elizabeth wearing a slinky one-piece and getting covered in what appeared to be, fake tan.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Elizabeth Hurley looks unreal in bright yellow bikini

She had her hair pinned up and her makeup had been perfectly applied.

The second shot showcased the end result, which was absolutely stunning.

MORE: Elizabeth Hurley’s showstopping sheer dress will take your breath away

READ: Damian Hurley makes surprising confession about mum Elizabeth

Elizabeth looked ethereal as she posed in the bathing suit in front of a window. Her brown locks were worn loose around her shoulders and she was gazing off into the distance.

Elizabeth showed the prep before the photoshoot

The star captioned the post: "Before & After"” and fans went wild.

"Glam and glow," wrote one, while another added: "I want that job," and a third said: "Unbelievable!"

READ: Damian Hurley's new Instagram post has fans all saying the same thing

MORE: Elizabeth Hurley's daily diet: the model's breakfast, lunch and dinner revealed

Elizabeth recently wore a rather risqué outfit for another social media post.

Elizabeth knows how to make a statement

The 56-year-old shared a stunning new snapshot with her followers, which saw her posing in just a pair of bikini bottoms and a sheer white shirt.

"Having a staycation... in my own home," Elizabeth captioned the image.

Fans went wild for the photo with a huge number leaving flame emojis in the comments section.

"Like a fine wine, only gets better with age!" one remarked, while another simply wrote, "WOW Mrs!!"

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.