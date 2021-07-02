Why is Savannah Guthrie working from home? The Today star has fans asking questions…

After enjoying a return to the Today studios, Savannah Guthrie seems to be back working remotely.

Despite appearing alongside co-host Hoda Kotb this week, and enjoying a boozy brunch together on Thursday, fans have been querying why she is working from home.

While the answer is, as of yet, unclear, it's not the first time Savannah has opted against venturing into the NBC studios.

During the height of the pandemic last year, Savannah spent several months co-hosting Today from her beautiful country home in Upstate New York, where she loves spending time with husband Michael Feldman, and their children Vale and Charles.

"I'm home, I'm home. The reason is because my family is upstate," she explained during an episode of the NBC show in April 2020.

"So I'm sticking close to the family and coming to the city less and less. I'm trying to work from home and also, frankly, this is what those officials are telling us to do. So that's exactly what I'm going to do."

Savannah did appear in the studio earlier this week

In March last year, Savannah stayed home for almost two weeks after coming down with a mild sore throat and runny nose.

She delivered the news from a makeshift studio in the basement of her home while Hoda worked from the show’s midtown New York City office.

"I wouldn’t have thought anything of it, but we are in different times, aren’t we?" she said at the time, adding that she really wanted to "model the vigilance that the CDC is asking of all of us right now."

Savannah enjoyed a two-week stint hosting Jeopardy

Savannah has been keeping herself very busy the last few weeks after guest-hosting Jeopardy, admitting she was "nervous and intimidated" to fill in for the late Alex Trebek.

“It’s so different, actually, than what we do on The Today Show,” she told DailyMailTV. "I was intimidated. I was nervous and it was challenging," she explained.

"And there was a part of me when I was starting out thinking, why am I doing this? You know, this is so outside my comfort zone. But in the end, I was really happy that I did it."

