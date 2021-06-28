Savannah Guthrie announces heartbreaking death news live on Today The Today star was overcome with emotion on Monday' show

Savannah Guthrie was overcome with emotion on Monday's Today as she broke some heartbreaking news live on air.

The mother-of-two told viewers: "We are back this morning with some news that has left our entire Today show family heartbroken.

"We lost a beloved member of our team suddenly over the weekend, his name was Ric Romo and he worked at NBC since 1979.

VIDEO: Today's Savannah Guthrie breaks heartbreaking news live on air

"More than 30 of those years were at the Today show."

Al Roker added: "I mean, he really did it all. He ran our West Coast office, and also covered everything from the OJ Simpson trial to the earthquakes."

"He just had this infectious smile and this wonderful, wonderful attitude," he said.

"Kind, upbeat, gracious and considerate," were the main words used to describe Ric.

Savannah Guthrie paid a heartfelt tribute to her late Today colleague Ric Romo

Savannah then added: "Ric Romo, we send our love and our deepest sympathies to your beloved wife of 40 years Carol, her sister Diana, his brothers Jim and Dan, our hearts go out to the family and also to our family of produers in LA. He will be greatly missed."

The sad news was also shared on Today's Twitter page, and fans were quick to send their support to Ric's loved ones and the NBC news team.

One wrote: "Shocking news. Ric was such a great guy. Sending so much love to Carol," while another wrote: "I'm so sorry for your loss."

The Today family are incredibly close

The Today family are incredibly close and many of the stars attended Al's daughter Courtney's wedding earlier in the month – proving that they are great friends as well as colleagues.

What's more, Savannah recently celebrated ten years working on the popular news programme, and was inundated with tributes for her co-stars.

The popular journalist was even surprised live on air with a special show dedicated to her work over the past decade.

Savannah is a doting mother to two young children

During the programme, her husband Michael Feldman and her two children, Vale and Charles, four, came out to greet her, much to her delight.

"We actually have a little bit of cake so we're going to have some special people bring it out," shared Hoda Kotb, as Savannah's kids and husband appeared.

Savannah was overwhelmed and couldn't stop giving her children big hugs, as Michael greeted her Today co-stars. "Now my whole family is here," exclaimed Savannah as she cuddled the children close to her.

