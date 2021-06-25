Savannah Guthrie praises late Alex Trebek as she wraps Jeopardy hosting Savannah has been guest hosting the show

Savannah Guthrie has praised the crew behind hit TV show Jeopardy as her two-week hosting stint comes to an end.

"This experience over the past two weeks has been such an honor," she shared at the beginning of Friday's episode, "having the chance to be here and work with the people who worked alongside Alex for decades."

"It is evident how loved he is, how much he is missed," she added.

"This is a family, and I am so thankful to be here and to share in that legacy for just a moment."

The Today host previously shared her nerves at taking on the show, calling Alex the "maestro".

"I am a huge fan of the show, and I'm an even huger fan of Alex Trebek now that I know how hard it is to host Jeopardy! - it's really fast and very precise," she said earlier in the month after filming.

"It's unlike anything I've ever done. It's fast-paced, and you really, literally, have to be on your game. It never lets up. You have to nail it. And it makes me realize just how impressive Alex truly was."

Savannah has been a guest host

Alex was the long-time host of the quiz show, but he sadly passed away at the age of 80 in November.

He had revealed in March 2019 he had been diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

"Jeopardy! is saddened to share that Alex Trebek passed away peacefully at home early this morning, surrounded by family and friends," said a statement shared on the show's Twitter account. "Thank you, Alex."

Alex passed away in November 2020

Various celebrities are currently taking their turns at the hosting spot, with the TV show matching each day’s contestant winnings and donating that amount to charities selected by each guest host.

Jeopardy will donate $217,985, the amount won by contestants during Savannah's stint, to The Bowery Mission, which has assisted homeless and hungry New Yorkers with meals, shelter and more since the 1870s.

