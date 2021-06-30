Hoda Kotb marks fun career first that causes a stir among fans The TV star hosts Today with Hoda & Jenna alongside Jenna Bush Hager

Hoda Kotb is a much-loved daytime TV star and has a legion of fans who tune in to watch her on Today every morning.

And now, Hoda will be seen by fans a lot more, thanks to a new career first. Along with her co-host Jenna Bush Hager, the pair are now on TikTok, having launched an account late last week.

The news was shared on the official Hoda and Jenna Instagram page, alongside a fun video of the TV hosts being told the news by their social media manager.

The caption alongside the footage read: "Have you heard? We're on TikTok. Go give us a follow."

As expected, fans were quick to share their excitement at the news, with one writing: "Yay I love this! So excited! Just went and followed it," while another wrote: "Love their reactions!" A third added: "Best duo on TV – and now TikTok!"

Hoda and Jenna are a popular TV pairing on the fourth hour of Today. Hoda has been working on the NBC news morning show since September 2007, and originally hosted it solo, before co-presenting with Kathie Lee Gifford from 2008.

Hoda Kotb marked a major change as she joined TikTok with Jenna Bush Hager

Jenna joined Hoda in April 2019, and the pair have been close friends ever since.

On Jenna's first day, the star's famous father, former president George W. Bush, surprised her with a sweet video message that reduced her to tears.

"Hey, Jenna, your old dad here on film to tell you how much I love you and how proud I am of you," he said. "I know you'll do a fabulous job.

Hoda has been working with co-host Jenna Bush Hager since 2019

Kathie also showed her support for the star on her first day. The mother-of-two tweeted: "Congratulations @JennaBushHager!! So happy for you."

Hoda and Jenna are both working mothers and often share sweet tales about their family lives on TV – much to the delight of their followers.

The Today co-stars are the best of friends

Hoda lives with fiancé Joel Schifman and their daughters Haley and Hope. Jenna, meanwhile, lives with husband Henry Hager, and their three children Mila, Poppy and Hal.

