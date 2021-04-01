Today's Hoda Kotb shares exciting health update - and Savannah Guthrie congratulates her The TV host revealed the news to her fans on Instagram

Today show's Hoda Kotb gave her social media followers - and her co-host - something to smile about on Wednesday when she shared some exciting news on Instagram.

The much-loved TV presenter, 56, posted a photo of herself at the doctor's office, receiving her first COVID-19 vaccination.

MORE: Hoda Kotb divides opinion in new fashion post

In the photo, Hoda was smiling beneath her mask as a health care professional delivered her job.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Hoda Kotb opens up about horrific parent shaming letter she received

"Thank you lisa! One down! One to go," wrote Hoda, prompting her co-host, Savannah Guthrie, to congratulate her.

"Yasssssssss," she wrote, along with a syringe emoji.

Hoda's followers also gave her good news a thumbs up and commented: "Yeahhhh Hoda!!!," and, "it feels so good".

MORE: Hoda Kotb reveals happy family celebration about her growing family

SEE: Savannah Guthrie shares glimpse inside beautiful upstate New York home

Hoda was thrilled to get her first vaccination

Others revealed they too had received their vaccination against coronavirus and also loved the fact you could clearly tell Hoda was smiling despite wearing a mask.

Hoda has amassed a legion of supportive fans who adore her upbeat presenting skills, but she recently revealed her dreams of stardom were almost dashed when she was younger.

The star told E! News that had she listened to her teacher, she may not have been sitting where she is today.

MORE: Today's Hoda Kotb makes difficult parenting confession

READ: Today's Hoda Kotb makes major announcement about wedding plans

Hoda and her fiancé have two beautiful children

She said: "I actually had a college professor who basically said, 'Look, it's a very competitive field and I'm just gonna try to save you some heartache. There's a lot of people there and I just don't know that you'd be one of the people who would make it in that industry'."

READ: Everything Hoda Kotb has said about her third baby plans

But Hoda didn't listen to him.

"I didn't really think of the odds," she added. "I just went into that same weird mode that a lot of people go into because either you're stubborn or you're stupid. I just thought to myself, 'I really like this, and I want to try it, and there are a lot of people who are going to say no. So it's like you either trust your inside voice or all the outside voices.'"

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.