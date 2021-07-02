Andy Murray opens up about career sacrifices wife Kim Sears made to support him The couple been married since April 2015

There's no denying that Andy Murray's wife Kim is his biggest cheerleader, regularly turning up to several of his matches with her feisty on-court attitude. Although the couple - who married in April 2015 - tend to shy away from the spotlight, they certainly have a huge loyal following and cultivate lots of media attention during Wimbledon.

Earlier this week, the blonde beauty, 33, sat courtside with her eyes fixed on both of Andy's matches - just weeks after giving birth to the couple's fourth child. They welcomed a baby girl in March, and are already parents to Sophia, five, Edie, three, one-year-old son Teddie.

WATCH: Andy Murray and his wife Kim play tennis against each other

Despite being a busy mum-of-four, Kim has still managed to find the time to cheer on Andy at the All England Club. In 2015, shortly after tying the knot, the tennis champion praised the "sacrifice" Kim has made for his career.

During a chat with the New York Times, Andy was uncharacteristically open about his relationship with his then new-wife, whom he has been with since 2005.

Asked about the attention that she gets in the press, particularly during major tournaments, he said: "I know she doesn't like that and doesn't want that. We've never asked for that. It's not something that she courts.

Andy Murray and wife Kim have been together since 2005

"She doesn't like being in the newspapers, and people commenting on what she's wearing and how she looks, and those sorts of things."

Doting wife Kim studied at Sussex University after getting A-grades in music, drama and art for her A-levels.

He added: "That's one of the things that I guess she's also sacrificed, a little bit, for our relationship, and I appreciate that a lot. But hopefully there's only a few more years left of it, and then we can get away from all of that stuff."

Andy is one of the most successful British sports stars of all time, becoming the first British male tennis champion since the 1930s. He won Wimbledon for the first time in 2013 before repeating his success in the 2016 tournament.

Andy and Kim - daughter of tennis coach Nigel Sears - announced their engagement in November 2014 and were married at Dunblane Cathedral in April the following year.

The couple tied the knot in April 2015

In October 2019, the former world No.1 admitted that his wife Kim played the central role in backing him up for his ATP Tour return - he had suffered a hip resurfacing injury in July that year.

"There's been a number of times in the last two years that I had stopped," he said, reports Daily Mail. "I was like, 'I don't want to do this any more'.

"But Kim, she was always trying to keep me going, and trying to help get me back on the court, stay motivated, and always happy for me to go and train and go away and stuff."

They now share four young children together

Of spending time with his partner, Andy also previously stated: "Through most of my career it's been like that, just very understanding of everything that I've done, like going away for training blocks in Miami after a really long year and things like that.

"It might not seem like much but we don't get to see each other all of the time and it does make a big difference when you don't have that, like, drama in your personal life and lots of things going on away from the court.

"She has been brilliant like that, allowed me to pursue my career and been unbelievably supportive of me doing that, so I've been very lucky. I think my family are just happy seeing me back on the court pain free again. It's been an amazing few months, really."

