Game Set Match: The Wimbledon wives and partners revealed

Wimbledon is often billed as one of the biggest sporting events of the year, home to some of the best world-class tennis.

Although they are the familiar faces on the scene, it's their other halves who can also take the limelight when they support them in the crowd. They are seen cheering from the stands, offering words of encouragement during challenging moments and maintaining a balanced life off the court. There's no denying the wives and partners of Wimbledon players are integral to the narrative of the tournament.

Get to know more about the tennis husbands, wives and partners with our need-to-know guide...

1/ 10 © Getty Andy Murray's wife Kim Murray Andy Murray's wife Kim has supported him throughout his tennis career, including cheering on his return to Wimbledon. The couple married in April 2015 and are parents to four children; Sophia, eight, Edie, six, four-year-old son Teddie, and three-year-old Lola. Kim and Andy's romance dates back to 2005, when the couple met at a party in South Africa. The following year their relationship became public knowledge when Andy sweetly ran to Kim's side, to kiss her after winning his first senior title.



During a chat with HELLO! last year, Kim revealed how proud she is of her husband. "It's great he is still so focussed," she shared. "He goes out there wanting to win every single match and we are very proud of him."



2/ 10 © Getty Novak Djokovic's wife Jelena Djokovic Novak Djokovic tends to have his wife Jelena supporting him from the sidelines. The couple married in July 2014, and shared their wedding day exclusively with HELLO! magazine. The big day took place just a few days after Novak scored his second Wimbledon title.



3/ 10 © Getty Alex de Minaur and Katie Boulter This tennis couple will be supporting each other when they are not playing. The British beauty and Australian hunk began dating in 2021. They confirmed their romance on International Women's Day in 2021. Sharing a beautiful picture of themselves, Alex wrote: "Happy International Women's Day!! Specially to this one, I don't mind you." To which, Katie replied: "Guess you're OK too [love heart emoji]."

4/ 10 © Getty Caroline Wozniacki's husband David Lee Former world No.1 champion Caroline Wozniacki was awarded one of the main-draw wildcards for this year's Wimbledon. The tennis star made an exciting comeback in the summer of 2023 after nearly four years away. She will doubt be cheered on by her husband David Lee, whom she married in June 2019. Shortly after the nuptials, Caroline gushed to HELLO!: "We had the best time, it was awesome. We had an absolute blast and got to enjoy the whole four days we were there and got to say hi to everybody and got to interact and it was absolutely perfect." Since getting married, Caroline and the former NBA All-Star have welcomed two children, daughter Olivia and son James.



5/ 10 © Getty Images Paula Badosa and Stefanos Tsitsipas Another tennis power couple! Paula, 26, and Stefanos, 25, went public with their relationship shortly after the 2023 Italian Open in Rome – since then, the pair have even played Mixed Doubles together. The Spanish and Greek stars made headlines after they won their first-ever mixed doubles match in World Tennis League action in December. "This was the test," joked Paula after winning the match. "Either we get divorced, or this goes better & better." In which, Stefanos replied: "It's a true pleasure to share the court with someone I've followed for a few years. My favourite female tennis player." The couple announced their breakup in May, but weeks later, they were quick to rekindle their romance just in time to compete together at the French Open playing mixed doubles. "It was hard for us being apart and I was going through some hard times too," Stefanos explained. "I would say that I didn't manage it very well either, because I was feeling the pressure of the tour, of my work." He added: "After two, three weeks I realised that she is a person who has supported me a lot and when she tried to talk to me - I felt how intense the love we have for each other is. I realised that this relationship I have with Paula is completely different from any other relationship I have had in the past."

6/ 10 © FilmMagic Naomi Osaka's boyfriend Cordae The Japanese tennis player has been romantically linked to rapper Cordae since 2019, and in July 2023, they welcomed a baby girl named Shai. However, it seems the couple have since sparked split rumours with the tennis star removing all traces of Cordae from her Instagram page.



7/ 10 © Steven Paston - PA Images Coco Gauff's 'mysterious' boyfriend Although this American player has yet to disclose the identity of her boyfriend, Coco Gauff has referenced him during her interviews. Shortly after winning her first Grand Slam title at the 2023 US Open, Coco credited her partner for being there for her. "My boyfriеnd gavе this [necklace] to mе. Infinity," she disclosed. "Hе gavе that to mе aftеr I won thе US Opеn. Onе day I just got tirеd of taking it off, so I just kеpt wеaring it. Lеt mе play with somеthing that mеans somеthing to mе." A few months later, she gushed about her "first adult relationship" in TIME. "This is my first real relationship," she said. "To just have someone to talk to who is not involved in tennis at all gives me a fresh perspective."

8/ 10 © Getty Ons Jabeur husband Karim Kamoun The sports star is married to Karim Kamoun, a Russian-Tunisian former fencer who has been her fitness coach since mid-2017. The couple have hopes of having children one day, with Ons focused on continuing her career well into motherhood. "I would probably be playing on and off," she told HELLO!. "I see myself as a mum for sure. Maybe I'll have a baby and come back [to court] because it's also another challenge that I want to show that it is possible to be a mum and play again. But for sure I see myself having a child."

9/ 10 © Getty Frances Tiafoe's girlfriend Ayan Broomfield The couple have been dating since 2015, having met early on in their respective tennis careers. In 2022, the American tennis player became the first Black American man to advance to the US Open semifinals since Arthur Ashe's performance in 1972. In celebration, Ayan wrote on Instagram: "TOP 10 IN THE WORLD! I started taking screenshots of different moments and accomplishments a few years ago in anticipation of this day. I can't post them all but I think this tells the story pretty well. I am so proud of you." In response, Frances gushed: "Man to think how far we’ve come. 2015 meeting you for the first and also just starting my career. Youve rocked with me thru it all. The good the bad and the standstills. It's been a ride no one can put into words." [sic] He added: "You mean more to me than you can ever imagine. I love you with all I got."