Andy Murray's wife Kim is a boho beauty in low-back bridal gown in unseen wedding photo

The Wimbledon champion and Kim held their wedding reception at Cromlix, their beautiful countryside hotel in Dunblane

Andy Murray and his wife Kim are the picture of newlywed bliss in a never-before-seen photograph from their 2015 wedding, shared exclusively with HELLO!.

The three-time Grand Slam winner and his beautiful bride – now parents to four children; Sophia, seven, Edie, five, Teddy, three, and two-year-old Lola – are pictured holding hands against the majestic backdrop of their pride and joy Cromlix, their countryside hotel in Dunblane. The previously unseen moment from their big day offers a unique glimpse at Kim's beautiful boho wedding dress.

Kim and Andy Murray have shared a never-before-seen wedding photograph from their reception venue Cromlix with HELLO!

The Swarovski crystal-encrusted gown by Jenny Packham takes centre stage in the image with its dreamy silk train trailing on the ground behind her.

The ivory dress featured a full skirt and elbow-length sparkly sleeves with embellished detailing around her waist, and the new photograph showcases the bespoke design's V-shaped back to perfection.

© Martin Fraser The three-time Grand Slam champion's wedding was straight out of a fairytale

Jenny Packham is, of course, renowned for being a firm favourite of the Princess of Wales, who often turns to the designer for royal engagements and public appearances, whether they be more casual looks or full-on princess moments.

Hidden beneath Kim's skirt were her Jimmy Choo strappy heels and she removed her three metre-long, bespoke silk tulle veil for the photograph.

© Getty Andy and Kim were married at Dunblane Cathedral in 2015

Her famous brunette locks were styled into a half-up, half-down 'do and adorned with a Swarovski crystal Kalmia floral headdress.

Meanwhile, staying true to his Scottish roots, Andy sported a blue tartan kilt and black suit jacket.

Kim, 35, and Andy, 36, purchased their wedding venue ten years ago ahead of their 2015 reception.

© Alex B. Huckle Kim wore a bespoke Jenny Packham gown for the ceremony

Andy's brother Jamie also tied the knot at the hotel back in 2010, which is perhaps when the love affair with the venue began.

Running the 15-room establishment is a true passion project for Kim and Andy, who split their time between their Scottish and Surrey homes. "It has been quite a juggle this year I must say," Kim told HELLO!.

The businesswoman admitted spending time with their growing family at their wedding venue in recent years has "been really special”.

Kim is incredibly proud of Cromlix, a 15-bedroom hotel and wedding venue

She said: "The children love going up there and being in Scotland. Their favourite thing is going to see the chickens at the hotel, and having afternoon tea - the chef always spoils them when they visit."

Andy and Kim Murray's wedding

The couple said "I do" at Dunblane Cathedral in Andy’s hometown, before heading off to their very own hotel.

With 34 acres of secluded grounds and its own loch, Cromlix is the epitome of Scottish beauty.

Inside, the hotel boasts a drawing room, conservatory and dining room, creating lots of options for stunning ceremonies and receptions.

© Getty Kim and Andy now raise four children together

Despite Andy's celebrity connections, the couple decided to have a modest guestlist of close friends and family.

In an interview before the big day, Andy explained: "There won't be any celebrities as such. I don't have any celebrity friends, so it wasn't something that was planned."

There was one famous face on the guestlist, however - British tennis legend Tim Henman.