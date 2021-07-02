Everything you need to know about teenage Wimbledon sensation Coco Gauff

With Wimbledon now in full swing, tennis fans are keeping close tabs on their favourite tennis stars! Back in 2019, one of the highlights included the introduction of Cori Gauff, who sensationally beat her hero, Venus Williams, in the opening round of the Championships - and she was only 15 years old at the time.

Now aged 17, who exactly is this teenage tennis player? Cori, who was born in March 2004, first started playing tennis at the age of seven. She grew up in Atlanta, before moving to Florida to follow her dream of playing tennis.

Cori Gauff is making a name for herself in the world of tennis

While she spends a lot of time training, Cori - who goes by the nickname Coco - still has to attend school. She is home-schooled by her mum, a former teacher, but manages to take virtual classes when she is travelling the world. When it comes to training, the American sports star is coached by her father Corey, who played basketball at Georgia State University in the United States. Her mother Candi was a track and field athlete at Florida State University.

Cori - now world No 23 and 20th seed at Wimbledon - made her ITF debut in May 2018 as a qualifier at an Osprey event, where she won her first professional match. The tennis pro is the youngest ever finalist in the girls' singles event at the US Open. She won the Junior French Open in 2018, and is the second-youngest player to do so. This year, Cori was given a wildcard into the Wimbledon qualifying event and managed to beat seven-time Grand Slam winner Venus in straight sets to reach the second round.

She stunned fans after beating 'hero' Venus Williams

Speaking about the incredible win, Cori later told the BBC: "Honestly I don't really know how to feel. That's the first time I have ever cried after winning a match. I don't even know how to explain how I feel." She added: "I had to tell myself to stay calm, I have never played on such a big court. I had to remind myself of the lines on the court. Everything around it might be bigger, but the lines are the same."

Asked what her "hero" told her after the game, Cori revealed: "She just told me congratulations and to keep going and good luck. I told her thank you for everything. I wouldn't be here if it wasn't for her, she is so inspiring and I always wanted to tell her that, even though I met her before I didn't have the guts to tell her then." She continued: "I know my parents are super happy, my dad was jumping up every time I won a point. I am literally living my dream right now and not many people get to say that."

