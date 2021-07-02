Cindy Crawford celebrates son's birthday with heartfelt post The good looks haven't strayed too far from the family tree

Cindy Crawford showcased just how much of the modeling gene runs through her family as she posted a heartwarming tribute to her son, Presley Gerber.

The supermodel shared a throwback picture of the two of them together from when he was just a child in honor of his 22nd birthday.

The two look absolutely beautiful in the black and white shot, illuminated by a natural light as Presley looks up and his mother adoringly looks down on him.

She wrote a sweet message for him with the caption. "Happy Birthday @presleygerber! I can’t believe how quickly the years pass and that you are turning 22! How did that happen?!

"I just want you to know that you have your mother’s love today and everyday. Excited to see your life unfold. I will always be your biggest cheerleader!"

Cindy shared this picture on her son's 22nd birthday

Fans and famous colleagues alike resounded with birthday greetings for Presley of their own. Fellow models Eva Herzigová, Naomi Campbell, and Amber Valletta also wished him a happy birthday in the comments, along with others like Michelle Pfeiffer, Lisa Rinna, and Ellen Pompeo, with several others just leaving heart emojis.

Presley shared his mother's post on his Instagram story, writing, "Mamas boy forever," while also sharing the tribute his father, Rande Gerber, made as well, writing, "Love you pops you inspire me."

Presley and Kaia Gerber are close with their parents

Both of the supermodel's kids, Presley and Kaia, who have become models themselves, share a close bond with their parents.

On Father's Day last month, Cindy shared pictures of moments between the kids and their dad, captioning it with, "Fatherhood in action! @randegerber you show our kids every day that they are our priority. How lucky they are to have you as a dad. Jordan must be proud!"

