Cindy Crawford is identical to her teenage daughter Kaia in incredible throwback The resemblance was uncanny!

Cindy Crawford left fans doing a double take when she posted a throwback shot to her earlier modelling days.

MORE: Cindy Crawford's dressing room inside $7.5million home is so unexpected

Sharing the shot from British Vogue, the model looked beautiful with her hair slicked back while wearing a black bikini.

"#FBF from the @britishvogue archive – photo taken by @therealpeterlindbergh, glam by @sammcknight1 and @marygreenwell," the star shared.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Celebrity mother/daughter lookalikes

But what really caught fans' attention was how much she looked like her teenage daughter Kaia, who is also a model.

"Kaia!!!!" exclaimed one fan, alongside a series of heart emojis and a second added: "This is not your daughter?"

A third agreed: "Beautiful! I can see your daughter in this picture!"

Even Vanessa Bryant was a fan of the throwback, as she posted a series of heart eyed face emojis.

Fans were convinced Cindy had shared a shot of Kaia

Cindy and husband Rande Gerber are the proud parents to Kaia Gerber, aged 19. The couple also have a son, Preston Gerber, aged 21, who like his sibling and mother is also a model.

MORE: Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber's new $3million Florida condo is incredible – see photos

MORE: Kaia Gerber just launched the coziest pandemic-perfect hoodie

Last month, Cindy left fans both stunned and envious as she lounged on a beach in a beautiful one-piece blue swimsuit.

The star looked like she was in paradise, as she promoted Dr. Kanodia's skincare line, Amla, and wrote: "An Amla a day, keeps the doctor away. Thanks @drkanodia90210."

Cindy recently celebrated her 55th birthday and has revealed the diet and fitness secrets which keep her looking and feeling her best, and it might surprise you to know she doesn't like working out!

Cindy is a proud mum of two kids

"I never wake up thinking, 'Gee, I really want to work out today,'" she told InStyle. "When I was modelling, I made myself do it so I could look good in a swimsuit."

Now though, she does it to benefit her mental health. "Just knowing I'm strong has a huge impact on my mental health," she added.

When it comes to her exercise regime, the model insists it's all basic workouts and no crazy fads in sight. "I try to get 20 minutes of cardio at least three times a week," she told the publication.

"Then I do anywhere from 30 minutes to an hour of old school lunges, weights, squats, and bicep curls—it's just stuff that I learned 30 years ago."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.