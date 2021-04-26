Cindy Crawford shares heartbreaking family news - famous friends react

Cindy Crawford has taken to Instagram to share some sad family news with her fans.

The supermodel has revealed that her grandmother has passed away and shared a series of snapshots showing the pair together.

Cindy, 55, wrote: "Saying goodbye to my beautiful grandmother Ramona Crawford today. She had a long and meaningful life. She was one of eight sisters to popcorn farmers in Minnesota — my great grandparents Frank and Hazel Hemingway.

Loading the player...

"She made the best grilled cheese sandwiches on her electric skittle and always had our favorite chocolate chip cookies in a Folgers coffee can in the freezer.

"She was a wonderful daughter, wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. On our last trip together, she came with me to Europe on my ancestor trip for Who Do You Think You Are? She and I made up a drink we called the Whisper— vodka with just a 'whisper' of cranberry juice.

"Ramona... I am raising a glass to you today on a life well lived. You are loved and will be missed. I love you!"

Cindy's fans and famous friends were quick to rally around the star. Christie Brinkley wrote: "You painted a charming portrait of a beautiful grandmother with your words. What a touching tribute. Heartfelt sympathies."

"Beautiful Tribute Cindy, your divine grandmother cosy and loving," said Naomi Campbell. "I'm so sorry for your loss and sending my love and deepest condolences to you and your mum and family."

Reese Witherspoon, meanwhile, added: "What an incredible woman! Sending you huge hugs."

Cindy is the daughter of Dan and Jennifer Crawford, and has two sisters, Chris and Danielle, as well as a brother Jeffrey, who tragically died of childhood leukaemia when he was just three.

The star – who was famously married to Richard Gere from 1991 until 1995 – is herself a mum to two children with husband Rande Gerber: son Presley, 21, and daughter Kaia, 19.

Read more HELLO! US stories here