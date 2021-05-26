Cindy Crawford reunites with her mom and two sisters – and sparks a major fan reaction The supermodel enjoyed some family time this week

Cindy Crawford caused quite a stir on Instagram this week as she shared a snapshot showing her with her two sisters and their mom, Jennifer. The supermodel was inundated with messages after posting the sweet family photo, which showed the ladies posing with their arms around each other in front of a stunning rural backdrop.

Cindy is the daughter of Dan and Jennifer Crawford, and has two sisters, Chris and Danielle. Her brother Jeffrey tragically died of childhood leukaemia when he was just three.

The new photo shows the siblings and their mother smiling together, with Cindy towering over the group as they all smile for the camera.

"So nice to be reunited with my mom and sisters. Love you guys. [red love heart]," Cindy, 55, captioned the picture.

Cindy was reunited with her mom and sisters this week

Among those to comment on the post were fellow supermodels Naomi Campbell, who posted four red love hearts, and Helena Christensen. Meanwhile, a fan told Cindy, "You look like your mom… so nice!" A second wrote, "Beautiful ladies!" while a third remarked: "So happy to see you all together! Full heart for all of you!!!"

Cindy, who is married to Rande Gerber, has always enjoyed a close relationship with her mum. Jennifer became the head of the family when her daughter was just six years old, and she ended her marriage to Cindy's dad, John.

Cindy pictured with her dad in the early 1980s

Speaking previously about her parents' divorce to Oprah Winfrey, Cindy said: "Unfortunately my parents, you know, were one of those couples that didn't make it. When they finally did really get divorced, my father would give my mother money every week for child support."

The cover girl went on to say that her upbringing encouraged her to become financially independent.

The supermodel with her mother and her daughter, Kaia

"If he was mad at her because she'd gone out on a date or done something else, he wouldn't give her the money that week," said Cindy. "And that sometimes meant we didn't get grocery money or gas money. And I saw that and I was like, 'This will never happen to me. I will never be in that situation where I can't take care of myself.'"

