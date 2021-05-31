Cindy Crawford bakes romantic anniversary cake for husband Rande Gerber The couple celebrated 23 years together

Congratulations to Cindy Crawford and her husband Rande Gerber who are celebrating their 23rd wedding anniversary!

The former supermodel took to her Instagram Stories to show fans her sweet gesture for Rande – and it's so moving. Cindy baked her husband an anniversary cake with a special meaning behind it.

"Carrot cake – same as we had at our wedding!" wrote the mother-of-two.

What a thoughtful way to mark their anniversary - and we bet Rande loved it. Not only was the flavour of the cake the same as they had at their wedding, but Cindy even decorated it with a family heirloom.

She wrote: "Those are the original toppers from my grandma. Thanks for helping me bake @kaiagerber."

Cindy's sweet cake for Rande

Kaia is Cindy and Rande's 19-year-old daughter, who has a successful modelling career just like her mother. How sweet that the pair baked this special cake together for Rande.

Cindy with daughter Kaia

Cindy also shared a black and white throwback photo from their wedding day where we see the couple embrace.

"This night 23 years ago was magical…and you’re still the one! Happy anniversary! I love you @randegerber," wrote the star.

Much to our excitement, Cindy's fellow supermodel friends were among the many followers who commented on her anniversary snap.

Helena Christensen wrote: "Love you guys and the love you share," while Amber Valletta told her friend: "Couple goals."

Naomi Campbell posted: "Happy Anniversary @cindycrawford @randegerber," and Christy Turlington said: "Happy Anniversary you two."

We hope they had a fabulous day!