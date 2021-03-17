Cindy Crawford looks incredible in bright blue swimsuit for tropical photo The model was relaxing in the sunshine

Cindy Crawford left fans both stunned and envious when she shared a sensational swimsuit photo on Instagram on Tuesday!

The model looked amazing in a bright blue one-piece as she lounged on a beach and her location look positively heavenly.

Cindy was reclining on a sun-lounger as she soaked up the sun in a dreamy location with a palm tree and the blue ocean behind her.

The star was promoting Dr, Kanodia’s skincare line, Amla, and wrote: "An Amla a day, keeps the doctor away. Thanks @drkanodia90210."

Cindy recently celebrated her 55th birthday and has revealed the diet and fitness secrets which keep her looking and feeling her best, and it might surprise you to know she doesn't like working out!

"I never wake up thinking, 'Gee, I really want to work out today,'" she told InStyle. "When I was modelling, I made myself do it so I could look good in a swimsuit."

Cindy looked like she was in paradise

Now though, she does it to make herself feel good. "Just knowing I'm strong has a huge impact on my mental health," she added.

When it comes to her exercise regime, Cindy insists it's all basic workouts and no crazy fads in sight.

"I try to get 20 minutes of cardio at least three times a week," she told the publication. "Then I do anywhere from 30 minutes to an hour of old school lunges, weights, squats, and bicep curls—it's just stuff that I learned 30 years ago."

Cindy stays in shape with a healthy diet and exercise regime

In an interview with Into the Gloss, she broke down her daily diet too.

"Diet-wise, I don't eat crap, and I don't eat a lot of packaged foods," she said. "On a typical weekday, I usually have a protein shake for breakfast because it's fast. I need to get the kids out the door.

"For lunch, I'll have salad, sometimes with chicken, sometimes without. For dinner, we'll go for sushi, or if we eat at home I'll try to make a meal like turkey meatballs with pasta, a salad, and a vegetable."

