Christie Brinkley makes surprising confession about daughter Sailor on her birthday The proud mother posted a beautiful tribute for her youngest daughter

Christie Brinkley had double celebrations over the weekend – Independence Day and her youngest daughter's 23rd birthday!

The model took to Instagram on Sunday to mark Sailor's big day – and made the very surprising confession that her "baby" daughter hates to be told that she looks like her famous mother!

Alongside two pictures of herself with her three children, she wrote: "Celebrating Sailor. She's 23. Hates being told she looks like me, an adventurer with bruises on her knees, all the puppies love her and she lives with three, never brags she does things secretly.

"She can climb really fast to the top of a tree, and ski down a mountain faster than me, she's as sweet as honey from the honey bee, a passionate supporter of causes hum-b-ly."

She continued: "When she raps and dances, it's something to see and that's a little something about my 3rd baby. Happy Birthday Sailor Lee @sailorbrinkleycook @alexarayjoel @jackbrinkleycook."

Christie with her two daughters, Sailor and Alexa

Christie and her children celebrated the big weekend in the 67-year-old's $29.5million Hamptons home.

Christie's dreamy New York estate is spread across 20 acres of land and is made up of three separate compounds, including a 50-foot-tall observation tower which gives it the name, Tower Hill.

The main home features four bedrooms and five bathrooms, while the guest house has a further four bedrooms and two and a half bathrooms.

Inside, her glorious home is just as amazing, with a retro theme throughout, featuring an abundance of floral furniture and quirky artwork.

The property also featured a stunning garden, a working farm on site, and a swimming pool.

As well as her idyllic retreat in The Hamptons, the mother-of-three has a jaw-dropping Turks and Caicos property with unbelievable beachfront views, which also has beautiful flowers galore!