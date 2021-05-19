Christie Brinkley's luxurious swimming pool is a slice of heaven The model lives in a $29.5million mansion in the Hamptons

Christie Brinkley has some enviable real estate! Not only does she own a jaw-dropping beachfront residence in Turks & Caicos, but she's also lucky enough to call a $29.5million Hamptons property home.

The 67-year-old shared a peek at her luxury residence on Tuesday, showing off the heavenly swimming pool in her gorgeous garden – and it looks like the perfect retreat.

RELATED: Christie Brinkley forced to defend swimsuit pictures taken in Caribbean

Posting on Instagram, Christie showed off her expansive back garden which is covered in blooming wisteria.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Christie Brinkley looks gorgeous in green with cute accessory

The pool sits beside a wraparound fence with views of trees and colourful flowers that surround the garden – and it's the perfect size for Christie and her family to enjoy summer pool parties.

Captioning the snaps, which also revealed a pretty greenhouse, Christie wrote: "They say, 'The Earth laughs in Flowers.' Then with all my Wisteria blooming the Earth must be Wisterically laughing! #gardenerhumor."

MORE: Christie Brinkley's school photo sparks unbelievable fan reaction

READ: Christie Brinkley displays all-natural beach look for important reason

Christie's swimming pool looks heavenly

Fans were blown away by Christie's outdoor space, with one commenting: "What a spectacular garden!" A second said: "So beautiful, heavenly!"

A third added: "Sublime... looking at these pictures instantly relaxes me more, thank you for sharing your heaven."

Christie reportedly first purchased the property for $3.2million in 1998, and she listed it for sale for a whopping $29.5million last year.

Christie even has her own greenhouse

The estate is spread across 20 acres and is made up of three separate compounds, including a 50-foot-tall observation tower which gives it the name, Tower Hill.

Inside, the main home features four bedrooms and five bathrooms, while the guest house has a further four bedrooms and two and a half bathrooms.

Christie spent some time at her holiday home during the pandemic but has now returned to the city for work commitments. Since she is yet to find a buyer for her Hamptons property, it looks like it's where she will be staying for the foreseeable.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.