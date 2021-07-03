Christie Brinkley shares stunning bikini photo of her lookalike daughter Sailor for celebratory reason Model good looks run in the family

Christie Brinkley had reason to raise a glass on Friday when she celebrated her daughter, Sailor's birthday and shared some never-before-seen family photos.

The supermodel, 67, took to Instagram with a selection of snapshots as her offspring turned 23.

Christie posted an array of different images including ones of Sailor as a baby and all grown up too.

One of the images, in particular, had Christie's social media followers doing a double-take as it could easily have been her in the photo.

Sailor was posing in a red bikini on board a sailboat and she struck a model pose. Fans thought it was a throwback of Christie and commented: "She has your smile," and, "she's your double".

The star also shared video and photos from Sailor's stint on Dancing with the Stars and wrote a lengthy caption wishing her a happy birthday.

Christie shared photos of Sailor for her birthday

She wrote: "A Sailor went to Sea See SEE, To see what she could be be be, And from what I can see see see, There’s endless possibilities. Happy Birthday Sweet Sailor of mine! Keep raising your sails, exploring new harbors and chasing dreams!

"And May you dance thru your next year with arms, and mind as wide open as your heart and with love laughter and j’oyais your music! Thank you for making me such a happy and proud mom‼️"

Sailor also captured some photos of her mum

Earlier this year, Sailor turned the camera on her famous mum when she took some beautiful images of her in Turks and Caicos.

She captured her mother looking timeless in a black, plunging swimsuit.

Christie shared the photo of herself on her Instagram, crediting her multi-talented daughter with taking the breathtaking photos.

The mother-of-three shares Sailor and her son, Jack, with her last husband, Peter Cook. She's also a mum to Alexa Joel, whose father is singer, Billy Joel.

Christie has been married four times but is currently single.

