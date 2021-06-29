Christie Brinkley celebrates love and fans go wild The star has been married four times

Christie Brinkley was feeling the love on Monday and couldn't wait to share her happy photo with fans.

The 67-year-old model took to Instagram with a photo which left her social media followers overjoyed.

Christie looked incredible in a chic, white shirt dress which gave a glimpse of her bra underneath as she beamed with delight.

WATCH: Christie Brinkley gives tour of her immaculate home

"She was surrounded by friends who appeared equally as happy and she simply captioned the post: "Love Is Love‼️And LOVE is what the world needs more of right now‼️ Happy Pride Party‼️"

Her fans loved her dedication to the party and thought the snapshot was very sweet. They commented: "What a great crew," and another added: "Smiling people bring happy emotions," while a third said: "Absolutely, love is love."

Christie recently stunned fans with a throwback swimsuit photo they were not expecting.

Christie and her friends celebrated love

She graced her social media page with a heart-stopping image of her wearing a red, white and blue, mesh one-piece.

In the photo, Christie was perched on the side of a luxury vessel wearing the strapless outfit.

Her long hair was worn loose and she sported a glowing tan. She captioned it: "Make it a Banner Day!!" and added several hashtags including, "dowhatsuitsyou," and "smoothsailing".

Christie’s fans adored the image and bombarded her with compliments.

Christie recently wowed in a blue negligee

One wrote: "Great suit," and, "absolutely gorgeous". There were strings of on-fire emojis and many called her, "beautiful".

She was in her garden as she told fans: "What’s got me pumped up here? My @sblabeauty #lipplumpandsculpt (Back in stock!!).

While her Instagram followers were happy her beauty products were back in stock, many were distracted by her outfit and called her, "beautiful," and "age-defying".

