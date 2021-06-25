Christie Brinkley has the best response to fan commenting on her hair and makeup

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article.

Christie Brinkley often delights her 708,000 Instagram followers with daily pictures of herself looking amazing – and Thursday's post was no different.

MORE: Christie Brinkley smoulders in a mesh swimsuit for flirty throwback photo

The former model shared a picture showing her dolled up and looking glamorous as she promoted SBLA Beauty's lip plump and sculpt. "Have a Beautiful Day‼️ It's easy with @sblabeauty and that's not lip service‼️ #lipplumpandsculpt and #sblawands to firm and smooth #neck #chin #jawline and décolletage," she captioned the photo.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Christie Brinkley floors fans with tour of immaculate garden

Fans were quick to comment on the snap, with many labelling her a "beauty" and "timeless". Another praised her "glam squad" for making her look so good – and Christie had the best response.

READ: Christie Brinkley drives fans wild in silky blue negligee

RELATED: Christie Brinkley announces exciting news in the dreamiest summer dress

"I love how the glam squad dolled you up for this photoshoot. You look fantastic!" wrote one, which prompted the former Sports Illustrated model to correct her by replying: "Thank you! I did my own hair and makeup, so extra thanks for the feedback!"

Christie looked stunning in her most recent snap

Another follower commented on the star's "ageless" beauty, and Christie was generous enough to reveal the secret to her "less visible" wrinkles.

"That's the @sblabeauty I'm not kidding! It really makes my wrinkles less visible so I actually like the ones I have," she wrote.

The mother-of-three's hair and makeup wasn't the only thing getting fans talking, her choice of kaftan was also a point of conversation.

Red/White Iyla Long Kaftan, £85, Brand Alley

SHOP NOW

"I know this has nothing to do with lip plump - but gotta say love that top! Looking gorgeous!" one remarked, prompting the 67-year-old to reveal: "It's by @melissaodabash."

The £270 embroidered kaftan is no longer available on Melissa Odabash's official website but we found it on Brand Alley and discounted to £85. Hurry, only a few sizes left!

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.