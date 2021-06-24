Christie Brinkley smoulders in a mesh swimsuit for flirty throwback photo The star looked tanned and toned

Christie Brinkley set pulses racing with an incredible red, white and blue swimsuit photo which caused quite the stir.

The star, 67, threw it back with a nostalgic image from her modelling past - and fans absolutely loved it.

In the photo shared on Instagram, Christie was perched on the side of a luxury vessel wearing a strapless mesh swimsuit.

Her long hair was worn loose and she sported a glowing tan. She captioned it: "Make it a Banner Day!!" and added several hashtags including, "dowhatsuitsyou," and "smoothsailing".

Christie’s fans adored the image and bombarded her with compliments. One wrote: "Great suit," and, "absolutely gorgeous". There were strings of on-fire emojis and many called her, "beautiful".

The day before her walk down memory lane, the model wowed in a silky, blue negligee to tease her fans with some exciting news.

Christie looked like a bombshell in the throwback snap

She was in her garden as she told fans: "What’s got me pumped up here? My @sblabeauty #lipplumpandsculpt (Back in stock!!).

While her social media followers were happy her beauty products were back, many were distracted by her outfit.

"You have no idea how your smile brightens my day," one said, while another added: "Beautiful!!! The best hair cut and style for you now. And the blue and the tan."

Christie also showcased her beauty in a recent interview and photoshoot for Haute Living to promote her Bellissima sparkling wine.

Christie still loves sailing today!

She shared a snapshot on Instagram and captioned it with details of her organic product.

"It’s FridaY," she wrote. "But that doesn’t mean you have to ruin your healthy diet with sugary drinks. My delicious #zerosugarsparklingrosé is made for bon vivants and health conscience people who want earth friendly clean wines.

"Organic so you avoid approx 57 chemicals on every grape and certified vegan which means it’s not filtered thru animal parts as traditional wines are. Our clean crisp eco chic wines are simply the best."

